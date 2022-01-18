Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Toyota Motor : Morizo's Long-Awaited Conversation with Jari-Matti Latvala - 40 Minutes of Smiles

01/18/2022 | 01:30pm EST
President Akio Toyoda is not shy about being a fan of a certain rally driver. He talks about it all the time, in fact.

"I need to catch up with him for a good chat - and hopefully you can put it on Toyota Times! It would be great."

That long-awaited conversation finally took place in late 2021.

Akio's rally-driving idol is none other than Jari-Matti Latvala. Joining Toyota on the team's 2017 return to the World Rally Championship (WRC), his driving brought home a win in just the second round.

Having retired from driving, Latvala became the team principal in 2021. In that first year, he led Toyota to a clean sweep of the WRC, winning the driver, co-driver, and team titles.

"Hi, Jari-Matti!"
"Hello Akio-san!"
So began the pair's conversation, with smiles all round.

After some 40 minutes, the conversation turned to an interesting wager.

The pair would face off in two driving duels in 2022, in Finland and Japan. A win for Latvala would allow him to return to WRC driving. He would also take home the very same Yaris WRC car he once drove in competition.

Akio explains in the video:

Morizo vs. Jari-Matti Latvala. At Toyota Times, we're certainly keen to see this project underway!

We hope that our readers will watch the video and share the excitement about making this showdown a reality.

If you make your voices heard, these plans made partly in jest have a real chance of coming true. Akio is one to make such things happen.

Be sure to check out the video!

Financials
Sales 2022 31 680 B 277 B 277 B
Net income 2022 2 749 B 23 996 M 23 996 M
Net Debt 2022 18 322 B 160 B 160 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 33 490 B 292 B 292 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 423,50 JPY
Average target price 2 426,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.08%292 209
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.51%137 538
FORD MOTOR COMPANY21.28%100 665
DAIMLER AG9.87%90 630
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.21%88 709
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG11.90%73 457