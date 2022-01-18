Toyota Motor : Morizo's Long-Awaited Conversation with Jari-Matti Latvala - 40 Minutes of Smiles

President Akio Toyoda is not shy about being a fan of a certain rally driver. He talks about it all the time, in fact.

"I need to catch up with him for a good chat - and hopefully you can put it on Toyota Times! It would be great."

That long-awaited conversation finally took place in late 2021.

Akio's rally-driving idol is none other than Jari-Matti Latvala. Joining Toyota on the team's 2017 return to the World Rally Championship (WRC), his driving brought home a win in just the second round.

Having retired from driving, Latvala became the team principal in 2021. In that first year, he led Toyota to a clean sweep of the WRC, winning the driver, co-driver, and team titles.

"Hi, Jari-Matti!"

"Hello Akio-san!"

So began the pair's conversation, with smiles all round.

After some 40 minutes, the conversation turned to an interesting wager.

The pair would face off in two driving duels in 2022, in Finland and Japan. A win for Latvala would allow him to return to WRC driving. He would also take home the very same Yaris WRC car he once drove in competition.

Akio explains in the video: