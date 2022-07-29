Toyota Motor : Museums and Heritage

Explore Toyota's heritage or join a plant tour to learn about Toyota's beginnings and forays into the future.
Plant tours & Toyota Kaikan MuseumJoin a guided tour of our world-renowned assembly line, or take a closer look at the latest models and concept cars at our museum.
Sakichi Toyoda Memorial HouseTravel back in time to 1867, the year of Sakichi Toyoda's birth, and tour his traditional thatched-roof house.
Toyota Automobile MuseumHistorical exhibits and 140+ vehicles on display, from the dawn of the automobile to the motorization of Japan.
Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and TechnologyA complete history of the weaving machines and automotive technologies of the Toyota Group, including easy-to-understand demonstrations with real machines and vibrant displays.
Toyota Kuragaike Commemorative HallAn opportunity for visitors to learn about transformations in loom and automobile technology in a building from the time that is still standing in the birthplace of the Toyota Group.
