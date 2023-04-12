Toyota Motor : New Information on Three New Crown Models

Toyota City, Japan, April 12, 2023―TOYOTA is releasing details on three new Crown models―the Sport, Sedan, and Estate―today, following the Crown (Crossover type) which was launched last year. The existing Crown website will be updated with information on features such as powertrain and design. The main vehicle information is as follows.
Main Vehicle Information
Sport type
Sedan type
Estate type
Length
4,710 mm
5,030 mm
4,930 mm
Width
1,880 mm
1,890 mm
1,880 mm
Height
1,560 mm
1,470 mm
1,620 mm
Seating
5
5
5
Powertrain
HEV
PHEV
HEV
FCEV
HEV
PHEV
Scheduled Launch Date
Autumn 2023 (HEV)
Winter 2023 (PHEV)
Autumn 2023
2024
Development target value
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:49:04 UTC.