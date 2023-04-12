Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
2023-04-12
1820.00 JPY   -0.33%
Toyota Motor : New Information on Three New Crown Models
PU
04/11Woven by Toyota to Accelerate Toyota's Vision for Mobility
AQ
04/11Toyota Motor : All-New Lexus LM to Debut at Auto Shanghai 2023
PU
Toyota Motor : New Information on Three New Crown Models

04/12/2023
Toyota City, Japan, April 12, 2023―TOYOTA is releasing details on three new Crown models―the Sport, Sedan, and Estate―today, following the Crown (Crossover type) which was launched last year. The existing Crown website will be updated with information on features such as powertrain and design. The main vehicle information is as follows.

Main Vehicle Information
Sport type Sedan type Estate type
Length 4,710 mm 5,030 mm 4,930 mm
Width 1,880 mm 1,890 mm 1,880 mm
Height 1,560 mm 1,470 mm 1,620 mm
Seating 5 5 5
Powertrain HEV
PHEV 		HEV
FCEV 		HEV
PHEV
Scheduled Launch Date Autumn 2023 (HEV)
Winter 2023 (PHEV) 		Autumn 2023 2024

Development target value

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
