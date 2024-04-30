By Stephen Nakrosis

Toyota Motor North America on Tuesday said it would make changes to its executive leadership with the goal of driving continued growth, advancing its commitment to vehicle electrification and preparing for the future of mobility.

Effective immediately, Executive Vice President Jack Hollis will assume the additional role of chief operating officer, TMNA. In this newly-created position, Hollis will take responsibility for manufacturing, product support and demand and supply, while continuing to oversee sales, marketing, and customer service, among other responsibilities.

The company also said Executive Vice President Chris Reynolds will take on the additional role of chief strategy officer, TMNA. Reynolds will add oversight of research and development while continuing to oversee strategy and business development, human resources, information technology, among other departments. Reynolds will be responsible for developing long-term growth strategies and driving innovation to improve mobility and reduce the company's carbon footprint, TMNA said.

