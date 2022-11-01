Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:16 2022-11-01 am EDT
2012.50 JPY   -2.28%
01:23aToyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year
DJ
01:18aToyota 1st-half net profit sags 23% to 1.17 tril. yen on rising costs
AQ
12:46aLive Now : TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

11/01/2022 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Reference Translation]

November 1, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Name and Title of Representative:

Akio Toyoda, President

(Code Number: 7203

Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and

Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Name and Title of Contact Person:

Masayoshi Hachisuka, General Manager,

Capital Strategy & Affiliated Companies Finance Div.

(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)

Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

At a meeting held on November 1, 2022, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with a record date of September 30, 2022. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:

1. Details of dividends

Interim dividend

Most recent dividend

Interim dividend

for FY 2023

forecast

for FY 2022

Record date

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Dividend per share

25.00 yen

-

24.00 yen

Total amount of dividends

342,187 million yen

-

332,418 million yen

Effective date

November 22, 2022

-

November 25, 2021

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

[Reference] Details of dividends per common share through the fiscal year

Record date

Dividends for FY 2023

Dividends for FY 2022

(ended March 31,2023)

(ended March 31, 2022)

End of interim period

25.00 yen

24.00 yen

End of fiscal period

-

28.00 yen

Total

-

52.00 yen

(Note) TMC split each share of its common stock into five shares on October 1, 2021. The results for FY 2021 are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of FY 2022.

2. Reason for the dividend amount

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it will continue to work to improve its corporate culture to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends, seeking to maintain and improve upon the consolidated payout ratio of 30% to its shareholders.

With a view to surviving tough competition and transitioning to a mobility company, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for its investment in growth for the next generation such as environmental technologies to achieve a carbon neutral society and safety technologies for the safety and security of its customers, and also for the stakeholders such as employees, business partners and local communities etc.

-End-

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:23aToyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year
DJ
01:18aToyota 1st-half net profit sags 23% to 1.17 tril. yen on rising costs
AQ
12:46aLive Now : TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing
PU
12:38aMain events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2
AQ
12:36aToyota Motor : FY2023 2Q Financial Results Overview
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Announces FY2023 2Q Financial Results
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to the Repurchase o..
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : FY2023 2Q Financial Results (with transcripts)
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : FY2023 2Q Financial Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 342 B 245 B 245 B
Net income 2023 2 873 B 19 328 M 19 328 M
Net Debt 2023 19 967 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 28 189 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 059,50 JPY
Average target price 2 336,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.59%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.12%75 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.30%61 912
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.74%55 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.63%53 312
BMW AG-10.14%51 111