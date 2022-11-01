Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

[Reference Translation]

November 1, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Name and Title of Representative:

Akio Toyoda, President

(Code Number: 7203

Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and

Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Name and Title of Contact Person:

Masayoshi Hachisuka, General Manager,

Capital Strategy & Affiliated Companies Finance Div.

(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)

Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

At a meeting held on November 1, 2022, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with a record date of September 30, 2022. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:

1. Details of dividends

Interim dividend Most recent dividend Interim dividend for FY 2023 forecast for FY 2022 Record date September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Dividend per share 25.00 yen - 24.00 yen Total amount of dividends 342,187 million yen - 332,418 million yen Effective date November 22, 2022 - November 25, 2021 Source of dividends Retained earnings - Retained earnings [Reference] Details of dividends per common share through the fiscal year Record date Dividends for FY 2023 Dividends for FY 2022 (ended March 31,2023) (ended March 31, 2022) End of interim period 25.00 yen 24.00 yen End of fiscal period - 28.00 yen Total - 52.00 yen

(Note) TMC split each share of its common stock into five shares on October 1, 2021. The results for FY 2021 are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of FY 2022.

2. Reason for the dividend amount

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it will continue to work to improve its corporate culture to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends, seeking to maintain and improve upon the consolidated payout ratio of 30% to its shareholders.

With a view to surviving tough competition and transitioning to a mobility company, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for its investment in growth for the next generation such as environmental technologies to achieve a carbon neutral society and safety technologies for the safety and security of its customers, and also for the stakeholders such as employees, business partners and local communities etc.

