    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:17 2022-11-01 am EDT
2012.50 JPY   -2.28%
01:23aToyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year
DJ
01:18aToyota 1st-half net profit sags 23% to 1.17 tril. yen on rising costs
AQ
12:46aLive Now : TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing
PU
Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to the Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

11/01/2022 | 12:36am EDT
[Reference Translation]

November 1, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Name and Title of Representative:

Akio Toyoda, President

(Code Number: 7203

Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and

Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Name and Title of Contact Person:

Masayoshi Hachisuka, General Manager,

Capital Strategy & Affiliated Companies Finance Div.

(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)

Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to

the Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the

Companies Act of Japan)

We hereby inform you that Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on November 1, 2022 to repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan (the "Companies Act") as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

1. Reason for repurchasing shares

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it will continue to work to improve its corporate culture to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will continue to flexibly repurchase its common stock while comprehensively considering factors such as its investment in growth, level of its dividends, its cash reserves and the price level of its common stock to promote its capital efficiency.

Specifically, TMC will set aside the full amount of 150 billion yen as the total purchase price to enable flexible repurchase of shares of its common stock while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock.

With a view to surviving tough competition and transitioning to a mobility company, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for its investment in growth for the next generation such as environmental technologies to achieve a carbon neutral society and safety technologies for the safety and security of its customers, and also for the stakeholders such as employees, business partners and local communities etc.

2. Details of matters relating to repurchase

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Shares of Common Stock of TMC

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

110 million shares (maximum)

(Represents 0.80% of the total number of

issued shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

JPY 150 billion (maximum)

(4)

Period of repurchase

From November 2, 2022 to May 12, 2023

(References) Number of treasury stock as of September 30, 2022

Total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) :

13,687,486,964

shares

Number of treasury stock :

2,627,500,496

shares

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 36 342 B 245 B 245 B
Net income 2023 2 873 B 19 328 M 19 328 M
Net Debt 2023 19 967 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 28 189 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 059,50 JPY
Average target price 2 336,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.59%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.12%75 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.30%61 912
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.74%55 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.63%53 312
BMW AG-10.14%51 111