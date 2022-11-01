Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to the Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

[Reference Translation]

To Whom It May Concern:

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Akio Toyoda, President

Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to

the Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

We hereby inform you that Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on November 1, 2022 to repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan (the "Companies Act") as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

1. Reason for repurchasing shares

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it will continue to work to improve its corporate culture to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will continue to flexibly repurchase its common stock while comprehensively considering factors such as its investment in growth, level of its dividends, its cash reserves and the price level of its common stock to promote its capital efficiency.

Specifically, TMC will set aside the full amount of 150 billion yen as the total purchase price to enable flexible repurchase of shares of its common stock while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock.

With a view to surviving tough competition and transitioning to a mobility company, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for its investment in growth for the next generation such as environmental technologies to achieve a carbon neutral society and safety technologies for the safety and security of its customers, and also for the stakeholders such as employees, business partners and local communities etc.