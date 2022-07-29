Toyota Motor : Overview

Here are messages from Toyota's top executive Akio Toyoda, delivered on various occasions including at Toyota's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meetings, press conferences, and specifically for Toyota Times.
Since Toyota's foundation, we have acted in accordance with our Guiding Principles to produce reliable vehicles and the sustainable development of society through ever-changing innovation and the provision of high-quality products and services.
Ever since its founding, Toyota has sought to contribute to a more prosperous society through the manufacture of automobiles. We operate our business with a focus on vehicle production and sales, as well as contributing to local areas through corporate sports activities.
