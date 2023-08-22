Comment from TMP Chairman Alfred V. Ty

We are honored to have President Marcos visit the Toyota Santa Rosa Plant today. We sincerely appreciate this visit.

From a modest start-up of about 20 people in 1988, we have grown into a major hub for Toyota, with a cumulative group investment of 73.7 billion pesos, payment of 448 billion pesos in duties and taxes, and exports of automotive parts and components worth US$18.76 billion. We have grown into a major base for Toyota.

Going forward, we believe that protecting the Philippines' automotive industry, including parts production, is the only way to protect jobs and livelihoods in this country, and we have asked the President for his continued support for the entire supply chain.

All of these milestones would not have been possible without that support, and on behalf of the more than 71,000 members of Team Toyota Philippines, including TMP, suppliers, and dealers, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to President Marcos and all stakeholders in the Philippines.