Toyota Motor : Privacy

we are making every effort to carry out daily kaizen in order to appropriately handle data.

Toyota aims to become a good corporate citizen trusted by all stakeholders by contributing to the creation of an affluent society through a variety of mobility services, including automobile manufacturing, connected services, automated driving, and other services related to mobility.

The philosophy of "customer first" which we have cherished, will not change from the perspective of privacy protection as well. We believe it is our social responsibility to contribute to making "ever-better cars" and "enriching the lives of communities" by appropriately managing and correctly utilizing customer information.

As a member of the international community, we will respect our customers' privacy appropriately by complying with laws and regulations all over the world.

CPO (Chief Privacy Officer) Shigeru Hayakawa