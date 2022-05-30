Toyota Motor : Privacy

Toyota respects privacy.
To solve social issues and to realize better lives through the use of data, we are making every effort to carry out daily kaizenin order to appropriately handle data.
Toyota aims to become a good corporate citizen trusted by all stakeholders by contributing to the creation of an affluent society through a variety of mobility services, including automobile manufacturing, connected services, automated driving, and other services related to mobility.
The philosophy of "customer first" which we have cherished, will not change from the perspective of privacy protection as well. We believe it is our social responsibility to contribute to making "ever-better cars" and "enriching the lives of communities" by appropriately managing and correctly utilizing customer information.
As a member of the international community, we will respect our customers' privacy appropriately by complying with laws and regulations all over the world.
In planning, developing, and dealing with services that are close to social ethics and the feelings of customers, Toyota continues to engage in activities that raise awareness and sensitivity of privacy throughout the company as a whole.
Toyota handles a variety of data through its vehicles and mobility services.
When data is utilized, we examine in advance whether it will lead to better lives for customers and the society. We also have a system in place to examine and confirm whether there are any problems from a privacy perspective.
Data Collection of Driving Environmental Images through On-Board Cameras -Initiatives to Realize a Safe Mobility Society-
Toyota collects image data of the driving environment through on-board cameras mounted on test vehicles and the vehicles of some customers.
Toyota will use the images to develop safer vehicles and systems, and services that improve transport infrastructure with the aim of contributing to the realization of a safer and more convenient mobility society.
This section introduces our philosophy regarding the collection and use of image data of the driving environment and our efforts to protect personal information and respect privacy.
