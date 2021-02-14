Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information and Road Closures in Japan

02/14/2021 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb. 14, 2021

Toyota Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information and Road Closures in Japan

You can check whether roads in Japan on your planned route are passable or not with this online map, accessible from your smartphone, computer, or other devices. Road closures, road sign icons, and more are also displayed in real-time.

Users can check data from the past 1, 3, 6, or 24 hours, and narrow searches down to include, for example, areas of heavy traffic, helpful in a variety of situations from daily route planning to disaster relief.

In the event of a natural disaster, the affected area(s) will be the focal point of the map. At other times, the map will default to the Kanto region.

Data is real-time, and based on T-Connect/G-Book telematics service information from communications module-equipped car navigation systems in Toyota-made vehicles.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 18:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
07:27aTOYOTA MOTOR : Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information an..
PU
02/12TOYOTA TIMES : An Upward Revision Based on Doing "What We Should Do" (Toyota 3rd..
PU
02/11UPDATE2 : Tokyo stocks end mixed on solid blue chips, caution over recent gains
AQ
02/11UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end mixed on solid blue chips, caution over recent gains
AQ
02/11TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing Outlines 2021 Motorsports Activities
PU
02/11Nikkei slips from over 30-yr high on profit-taking after rally; Toyota, chip ..
RE
02/11TOYOTA MOTOR : Tokyo stocks end mixed on solid blue chips, caution over recent g..
AQ
02/11Nikkei slips from over 30-yr high on profit booking; Toyota, chip shares shin..
RE
02/11Indonesia to give tax incentives for sales of some cars
RE
02/11TOYOTA : 30 Million and Counting!; Indiana-assembled Toyota Sienna Celebrated As..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 339 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2021 1 692 B 16 114 M 16 114 M
Net Debt 2021 16 071 B 153 B 153 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 23 522 B 224 B 224 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 367 987
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 525,00 JPY
Last Close Price 8 413,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.73%224 123
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.76%105 019
DAIMLER AG11.89%83 839
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.72%77 233
BMW AG-2.74%55 035
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED2.82%50 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ