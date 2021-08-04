Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 billion, beats expectations

08/04/2021 | 12:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corp's logo on Estima Hybrid model is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected first-quarter operating profit of 997.49 billion yen ($9.15 billion) as pandemic-hit sales rebounded and it weathered a global chip supply shortage better than many rivals.

The operating profit at Japan's biggest automaker for the three months ended June 30 was higher than an average estimate of 752 billion yen based on 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv and well above 13.9 billion in the pandemic-hit first quarter a year earlier.

Toyota maintained its full-year forecast for an operating profit of 2.5 trillion yen for the current fiscal year that it made in May.

The outlook from the maker of the RAV4 SUV crossover and Prius hybrid vehicles trails an average forecast for a 2.88 trillion yen operating profit, according to 24 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 109.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:54aSoutheast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta
RE
12:53aTOYOTA MOTOR : Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 billion, beats expectations
RE
12:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 bln, beats expectations
RE
12:36aTOYOTA MOTOR : Announces FY2022 1Q Financial Results
PU
12:36aTOYOTA MOTOR : FY2022 1Q Financial Results Overview
PU
12:36aFINANCIAL SUMMARY (PDF : 1.28 MB / 15 pp.)
PU
12:36aFY2022 1Q FINANCIAL RESULTS (PDF : 2.62 MB / 17 pp.)
PU
12:36aFY2022 1Q FINANCIAL RESULTS (WITH TR : 7.55 MB / 17 pp.)
PU
08/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Tokyo stocks fall in morning on rising COVID-19 cases
AQ
08/03Japanese shares dip on Delta variant anxiety; earnings in focus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 029 B 285 B 285 B
Net income 2022 2 632 B 24 138 M 24 138 M
Net Debt 2022 18 904 B 173 B 173 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 28 091 B 258 B 258 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10 055,00 JPY
Average target price 10 921,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.37%257 516
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.56%149 676
DAIMLER AG31.08%97 193
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.00%82 732
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED30.83%75 249
BMW AG11.48%65 762