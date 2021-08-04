Toyota Motor : Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 bln, beats expectations

TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp
reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected first-quarter
operating profit of 997.49 billion yen ($9.15 billion) as
pandemic-hit sales rebounded and it weathered a global chip
supply shortage better than many rivals.
The operating profit at Japan's biggest automaker for the
three months ended June 30 was higher than an average estimate
of 752 billion yen based on 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv and
well above 13.9 billion in the pandemic-hit first quarter a year
earlier.
Toyota maintained its full-year forecast for an operating
profit of 2.5 trillion yen for the current fiscal year that it
made in May.
The outlook from the maker of the RAV4 SUV crossover and
Prius hybrid vehicles trails an average forecast for a 2.88
trillion yen operating profit, according to 24 analysts polled
by Refinitiv.
($1 = 109.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Norihiko Shirouzu in
Beijing; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)