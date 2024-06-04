Toyota Europe Design Development
LocationFranceActivitiesExterior, Interior, and Color Design
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH
Toyota Technical Center TMG
LocationGermanyActivitiesDevelopment Base for Motorsport Vehicles
Asia Pacific
Intelligent ElectroMobility R&D Center by TOYOTA (China) Co., Ltd.
LocationJiangsu (China)ActivitiesEnviron. Tech., Vehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Basic Research
FAW Toyota Research & Development Co., Ltd.
LocationTianjin (China)ActivitiesVehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Reg. & Homolo
GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.
LocationGuangdong (China)ActivitiesVehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Reg. & Homolo
BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
LocationGuangdong (China)ActivitiesDesign & Development of BEVs, including Platforms and Related Parts
Toyota Motor Technical Center (China) Co., Ltd.
LocationTianjin (China)ActivitiesResearch and Development, Technical Services
Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
LocationThailandActivitiesVehicle Engineering & Evaluation
Toyota Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese leaders of automotive construction. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (90.4%): 7,646 units sold in 2020/21 (Toyota, Lexus, Hino and Daihatsu brands);
- financial services (7.8%): especially vehicle purchase financing;
- other (1.8%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (31.6%), Asia (16.7%), North America (34.3%), Europe (10.9%) and other (6.5%).