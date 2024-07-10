Toyota Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese leaders of automotive construction. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (90.4%): 7,646 units sold in 2020/21 (Toyota, Lexus, Hino and Daihatsu brands); - financial services (7.8%): especially vehicle purchase financing; - other (1.8%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (31.6%), Asia (16.7%), North America (34.3%), Europe (10.9%) and other (6.5%).

