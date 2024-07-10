R&D Centers
Japan Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Toyota Technical Center Headquarters

    LocationAichiActivitiesProduct Planning, Vehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Basic Research

  • Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama

    LocationAichiActivitiesProduct Planning, Vehicle Engineering & Evaluation

  • Toyota Technical Center Higashi-Fuji

    LocationShizuokaActivitiesAdvanced Engineering

  • Tokyo Design Research & Laboratory

    LocationTokyoActivitiesAdvanced Design

  • Toyota Technical Center Shibetsu

    LocationHokkaidoActivitiesVehicle Performance Engineering

  • Otemachi Office

    LocationTokyoActivitiesArtificial Intelligence Research & Development
Toyota Central Research & Development Laboratories, Inc. LocationAichiActivitiesBasic Research Woven by Toyota, Inc. LocationTokyoActivitiesSoftware-driven New Technology and Business Development
North America Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

  • Toyota Technical Center Michigan

    LocationMichiganActivitiesProduct Planning, Vehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Basic Research

  • Toyota Technical Center TAPG

    LocationArizonaActivitiesVehicle Performance Engineering

  • North American Hydrogen Headquarters

    LocationCaliforniaActivitiesResearch & Development of Hydrogen-related Products
Toyota Research Institute, Inc. LocationCaliforniaActivitiesArtificial Intelligence Research Calty Design Research, Inc. LocationCalifornia, MichiganActivitiesExterior, Interior, and Color Design
Europe Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA

  • Toyota Technical Center Europe

    LocationBelgiumActivitiesVehicle Engineering & Evaluation
Toyota Europe Design Development LocationFranceActivitiesExterior, Interior, and Color Design TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH

  • Toyota Technical Center TMG

    LocationGermanyActivitiesDevelopment Base for Motorsport Vehicles
Asia Pacific Intelligent ElectroMobility R&D Center by TOYOTA (China) Co., Ltd. LocationJiangsu (China)ActivitiesEnviron. Tech., Vehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Basic Research FAW Toyota Research & Development Co., Ltd. LocationTianjin (China)ActivitiesVehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Reg. & Homolo GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. LocationGuangdong (China)ActivitiesVehicle Engineering & Evaluation, Reg. & Homolo BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. LocationGuangdong (China)ActivitiesDesign & Development of BEVs, including Platforms and Related Parts Toyota Motor Technical Center (China) Co., Ltd. LocationTianjin (China)ActivitiesResearch and Development, Technical Services Toyota Motor Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. LocationThailandActivitiesVehicle Engineering & Evaluation

