Toyota Motor : Respect for Human Rights

We as Toyota refer to and respect the "United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights" (UNGP) and promote activities related to human rights based on the UNGP.
Seeking "the happiness of someone other than ourselves" has always been a part of Toyota's Founding Principles and this was a driving force that led to the invention of the automatic loom which can be considered as the beginning of Toyota.
This spirit and pursuit is still within us today, although our mission has now grown to "producing happiness for all".
Within every country and every region in which we operate, we aim to be the best company in town that is both loved and trusted by the people.
The automotive industry is supported by numerous people, including local communities, suppliers, business partners such as dealers, customers, etc. We will continue to protect and improve the human rights of our employees, customers and all people involved in our business activities in order to be beneficial towards society.
This policy stands as the highest level policy related to human rights within Toyota and shall be adhered to by everyone employed by Toyota.
To meet the expectations of our stakeholders, we refer to international norms such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to tackle issues related to human rights.
In order to implement human rights due diligence within the supply chain, Toyota utilizes the Supplier Sustainability Guidelines, which specifically state that Toyota respects human rights and expects its supplier network to also have this perspective. Working together with our suppliers on risk monitoring, developing countermeasures, tracking and remediation allows Toyota to provide guidance and support to potentially affected stakeholders.
Furthermore, to be more transparent, we work together with external stakeholders including NGOs to both understand the societal expectations and assess our prioritized activities accordingly. By doing so, we hope to engage in corporate activities that are fair and impartial.
*1
The process which is implemented for the identification, prevention, and mitigation of negative human rights impacts
Toyota's action taken for Forced Labor of Migrant Workers (Statement on the Modern Slavery Acts)
To comply with the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and other similar legislations*2, Toyota issued a statement "Toyota's action taken for Forced Labor of Migrant Workers (Statement on the Modern Slavery Acts) for its domestic and overseas production facilities. In this statement, we disclose Toyota's commitment to the relevant laws and describe the implemented measures to prevent any modern slavery, for example human trafficking, in both our direct operations and supply chain.
Technical Intern Trainees with one-year completion certificates for "Global Skill-up Training"
Measures to protect the Human Rights of Foreign Workers
Participation in the "Japan Platform for Migrant Workers towards Responsible and Inclusive Society"
Toyota participates in the "Japan Platform for Migrant Workers towards Responsible and Inclusive Society" established by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
This platform aims to realize a sustainable society through the protection of the human rights of foreign workers and the improvement of their working and living environments.
Toyota, as stated in this platform's code of conduct, recognizes that there are obligations to protect the human rights of foreign workers, and to support in the development of appropriate working and living conditions throughout the supply chain.
We expect that collaboration with our platform partners will have a positive impact on the supply chain.
Toyota will continue its efforts towards the realization of decent work in its direct and indirect operations.
Initiatives for Responsible Mineral Sourcing
Toyota has established its Policies and Approaches to Responsible Mineral Sourcing, and has been implementing measures based on these policies.
Addressing the conflict mineral issues
In recent years, there has been concern that the minerals being mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighboring countries have become a major source of funding for armed groups. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requires companies to investigate and disclose the use of conflict minerals (gold, tin, tantalum, and tungsten) in their products. Toyota has disclosed the results of its investigation.
In recent years, concerns have been arising over child labor and other human rights abuses associated with cobalt mining. Toyota has been advancing initiatives including investigation to clarify the supply chain, and conducting background checks of smelters.
