Toyota Motor : Rolls Out All-New Yaris Cross in Japan

08/30/2020 | 11:14am EDT

The development of the new-generation Yaris Cross aims to pursue new value as a compact SUV that not only offers convenience but also carries on the nimble driving, advanced security and safety technology, and superior fuel economy features of the Yaris series.

Specifically, as with the Yaris, the all-new Yaris Cross is Toyota's first compact vehicle to adopt the TNGA platform (GA-B). As a package that can make full use of this performance, in addition to the 'condensed' design, the new model features lean, well-balanced and refined proportions that express the robustness and presence unique to an SUV. Although a compact SUV, the Yaris Cross offers easy-to-use and uncompromising luggage room that supports the active lifestyle of its driver and passengers.

A 4WD (four-wheel drive) system affords a seamless driving performance for a wide range of activities from urban driving to leisure activities. The gasoline-powered model is loaded with functions that offer a satisfying SUV driving performance, including 'Multi-terrain Select' that allows the driver to choose between three modes to adjust to road surface conditions. Toyota is also offering HEV models featuring the E-Four (electric 4WD system) for the first time on a compact car. Furthermore, the hybrid variant achieves world-class, top level fuel economy for its class (2WD, 30.8 km/L*1 in WLTC mode) that surpasses what is the typical performance of an SUV.

For security and safety technologies, Toyota Safety Sense, the company's newest active safety package, comes as a standard feature (excluding X 'B package'). The decision from Toyota to equip the all-new vehicle with Toyota's latest technologies and features came following the Yaris because many consumers choose to drive compact class cars. This includes Toyota Teammate*2 Advanced Park, an advanced driving support system, including Full Speed Range Radar Cruise Control that supports driving behind another car and an Adaptive Hi-beam System (AHS).

The Yaris Cross renews the traditional concept of a compact SUV, including its driving performance, convenience and safety functions. It will provide new value as an urban-type SUV imbued with the individuality and lifestyle of the driver and its passengers.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 15:14:00 UTC
