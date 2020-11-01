Toyota Motor : SPARX Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank Form Partnership to Establish a New Fund

TOKYO―November 2, 2020―SPARX Group Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a new fund.

The fund will aim to invest in companies that are related to Japanese monozukuri(manufacturing). The partnership's primary purpose is to contribute to the development of Japanese monozukuriby helping the companies with superior technology and human resources implement the Toyota Production System (TPS) and formulate management strategies, through the sustainable growth of these companies.

This objective is in line with the SDGs that the international community is addressing (including 'decent work and economic growth' and 'industry, innovation, and infrastructure'). Thus, the partnership will contribute to society by improving competitiveness in Japanese monozukuriin the face of the prolonged impact of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the five-firm partnership will consider the details of the size of the investment, other investors, and investment targets, with the goal of establishing the fund in early December.