Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2022 (January - December)

In 2022 (January to December), despite the impact of production constraints caused by the spread of COVID-19, increased demand for semiconductors, and other factors, global sales were at the same level year-on-year as a result of solid demand centered around Asia.
In 2022 (January to December), despite the impact of parts supply shortages caused by the spread of COVID-19, increased demand for semiconductors, and other factors, global production was up year-on-year as a result of increased capacity and production optimization in North America and Asia, a rebound from parts supply shortages associated with the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year, and other factors.
In December 2022, global sales and production were both down year-on-year due to the impact of parts supply shortages caused by the impact from the spread of COVID-19 and increased demand for semiconductors.
The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.
Toyota City, Japan, January 30, 2023 Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for December 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to December 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
December 2022
Sales Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide sales
839,299(-1.4)
65,491(-2.2)
12,957(-13.8)
917,747(-1.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
99,012(-12.2)
49,205(1.2)
2,323(-50.9)
150,540(-9.4)
Market share
28.7(-4.8)
―
―
43.7(-5.7)
Excl. minivehicles
96,965(-12.5)
―
―
―
Market share
46.3(-4.3)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
740,287(0.2)
16,286(-11.3)
10,634(3.3)
767,207(0.0)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First YoY decrease in 4 months;
Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase
Production Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide production
695,433(-13.2)
130,965(0.3)
15,063(-7.7)
841,461(-11.2)
Production inside of Japan
221,567(-15.0)
78,028(-8.2)
11,529(-7.8)
311,124(-13.2)
Production outside of Japan
473,866(-12.3)
52,937(16.2)
3,534(-7.6)
530,337(-10.1)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 8 months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 8 months
Exports Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Exports
134,030(-21.2)
0(―)
6,104(1.0)
140,134(-20.5)
ToyotaFirst YoY decrease in 5 monthsConsolidatedFirst YoY decrease in 5 months
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. ◎: Record high for a single month;○: Record high for the corresponding month.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to December 2022
Sales Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide sales
9,566,961(-0.5)
766,091(5.6)
149,972(-3.4)
10,483,024(-0.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
1,289,132(-12.7)
576,185(0.6)
41,141(-31.4)
1,906,458(-9.6)
Market share
30.7(-2.5)
―
―
45.3(-2.0)
Excl. minivehicles
1,258,675(-12.6)
―
―
―
Market share
49.1(-2.4)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
◎
8,277,829(1.7)
189,906(24.6)
108,831(14.2)
◎
8,576,566(2.3)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase
Production Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide production
9,026,713(5.2)
1,408,795(6.4)
175,096(2.7)
10,610,604(5.3)
Production inside of Japan
2,656,009(-7.7)
869,161(-1.1)
127,842(-6.9)
3,653,012(-6.2)
Production outside of Japan
◎
6,370,704(11.7)
539,634(21.0)
47,254(42.0)
◎
6,957,592(12.5)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Exports Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Exports
1,668,522(-5.1)
0(―)
69,765(5.5)
1,738,287(-4.7)
Toyota First YoY decrease in 2 yearsConsolidated First YoY decrease in 2 years
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.
This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.
