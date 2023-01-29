Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:24:21 2023-01-30 am EST
1897.50 JPY   -0.16%
01/29Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2022 (January - December)
PU
01/29Urgent : Toyota group's global auto sales top in 2022 for 3rd straight year
AQ
01/29Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022
RE
Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2022 (January - December)

01/29/2023 | 11:44pm EST
Jan. 30, 2023

Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2022 (January - December)

In 2022 (January to December), despite the impact of production constraints caused by the spread of COVID-19, increased demand for semiconductors, and other factors, global sales were at the same level year-on-year as a result of solid demand centered around Asia.

In 2022 (January to December), despite the impact of parts supply shortages caused by the spread of COVID-19, increased demand for semiconductors, and other factors, global production was up year-on-year as a result of increased capacity and production optimization in North America and Asia, a rebound from parts supply shortages associated with the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year, and other factors.

In December 2022, global sales and production were both down year-on-year due to the impact of parts supply shortages caused by the impact from the spread of COVID-19 and increased demand for semiconductors.

The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

Toyota City, Japan, January 30, 2023 Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for December 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to December 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

December 2022 Sales Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 839,299(-1.4) 65,491(-2.2) 12,957(-13.8) 917,747(-1.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 99,012(-12.2) 49,205(1.2) 2,323(-50.9) 150,540(-9.4)
Market share 28.7(-4.8) 43.7(-5.7)
Excl. minivehicles 96,965(-12.5)
Market share 46.3(-4.3)
Sales outside of Japan 740,287(0.2) 16,286(-11.3) 10,634(3.3) 767,207(0.0)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First YoY decrease in 4 months;
Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase
Production Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 695,433(-13.2) 130,965(0.3) 15,063(-7.7) 841,461(-11.2)
Production inside of Japan 221,567(-15.0) 78,028(-8.2) 11,529(-7.8) 311,124(-13.2)
Production outside of Japan 473,866(-12.3) 52,937(16.2) 3,534(-7.6) 530,337(-10.1)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 8 months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 8 months
Exports Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 134,030(-21.2) 0(―) 6,104(1.0) 140,134(-20.5)
ToyotaFirst YoY decrease in 5 monthsConsolidatedFirst YoY decrease in 5 months
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. ◎: Record high for a single month;○: Record high for the corresponding month.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to December 2022 Sales Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 9,566,961(-0.5) 766,091(5.6) 149,972(-3.4) 10,483,024(-0.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 1,289,132(-12.7) 576,185(0.6) 41,141(-31.4) 1,906,458(-9.6)
Market share 30.7(-2.5) 45.3(-2.0)
Excl. minivehicles 1,258,675(-12.6)
Market share 49.1(-2.4)
Sales outside of Japan 8,277,829(1.7) 189,906(24.6) 108,831(14.2) 8,576,566(2.3)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase
Production Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 9,026,713(5.2) 1,408,795(6.4) 175,096(2.7) 10,610,604(5.3)
Production inside of Japan 2,656,009(-7.7) 869,161(-1.1) 127,842(-6.9) 3,653,012(-6.2)
Production outside of Japan 6,370,704(11.7) 539,634(21.0) 47,254(42.0) 6,957,592(12.5)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive year of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3rd consecutive year of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Exports Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 1,668,522(-5.1) 0(―) 69,765(5.5) 1,738,287(-4.7)
Toyota First YoY decrease in 2 yearsConsolidated First YoY decrease in 2 years
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ("Detailed data (Excel)")

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Factories Production sites

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 825 B 283 B 283 B
Net income 2023 2 587 B 19 909 M 19 909 M
Net Debt 2023 20 933 B 161 B 161 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 25 877 B 199 B 199 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 900,50 JPY
Average target price 2 155,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.86%199 180
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.17%79 982
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.30%79 475
BMW AG11.47%64 591
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.81%53 915
FORD MOTOR COMPANY14.10%53 352