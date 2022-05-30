Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/30 01:02:44 am EDT
2131.00 JPY   +2.26%
01:18aToyota's April global sales fall 11% on chip crunch, COVID lockdown
AQ
12:58aToyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022
AQ
12:36aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022

05/30/2022 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 30, 2022

Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022

Both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.

We revised production plans to be more reasonably in line with recent realities and positioned the period from April to June as an "intentional pause." The production plan for April was formulated based on this approach, but due to the impact from the lockdown in Shanghai, China, production was lower than planned.

Announced on 3/17Global production plan for April is approximately 750,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas)

Conditions remain unclear regarding trends for both COVID-19 and parts supplies, but we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

April 2022 Sales Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 763,708(-11.1) 60,622(-2.4) 11,327(0.4) 835,657(-10.4)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 103,143(-16.8) 45,137(-6.6) 3,268(-5.6) 151,548(-13.8)
Market share 34.4(-1.0) 50.5(0.3)
Excl. minivehicles 100,185(-16.5)
Market share 56.0(-1.0)
Sales outside of Japan 660,565(-10.2) 15,485(12.1) 8,059(3.0) 684,109(-9.6)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Production Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 692,259(-9.1) 119,549(-0.1) 14,479(-0.4) 826,287(-7.7)
Production inside of Japan 243,425(-9.0) 79,246(-3.9) 10,756(-8.4) 333,427(-7.8)
Production outside of Japan 448,834(-9.1) 40,303(8.3) 3,723(33.4) 492,860(-7.7)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months
Exports Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 167,135(-2.7) 0(―) 6,068(-7.2) 173,203(-2.8)
Toyota2nd consecutive month of YOY decreaseConsolidated2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to April 2022 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 3,120,233(-6.0) 257,456(-5.0) 51,947(2.6) 3,429,636(-5.8)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 479,014(-17.4) 194,609(-14.1) 18,747(-9.5) 692,370(-16.3)
Market share 32.0(-0.6) 46.2(-0.2)
Excl. minivehicles 467,817(-17.5)
Market share 50.4(-1.4)
Sales outside of Japan 2,641,219(-3.6) 62,847(41.5) 33,200(10.9) 2,737,266(-2.7)
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 2,930,921(-2.8) 487,175(-0.1) 56,610(4.3) 3,474,706(-2.3)
Production inside of Japan 921,082(-13.3) 311,907(-10.9) 42,581(-3.4) 1,275,570(-12.4)
Production outside of Japan 2,009,839(3.0) 175,268(27.5) 14,029(38.0) 2,199,136(4.7)
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 585,046(-7.3) 0(―) 21,930(-3.0) 606,976(-7.1)
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ("Detailed data (Excel)")

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Factories Production sites

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 04:35:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:18aToyota's April global sales fall 11% on chip crunch, COVID lockdown
AQ
12:58aToyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022
AQ
12:36aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022
PU
05/27Toyota Motor Again Cut Vehicle Production Estimate For June
MT
05/27Toyota Further Slashes Vehicle Production Estimate For June
MT
05/27Toyota cuts June output plan again as China lockdowns bite
RE
05/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Adjustments to domestic production in June
PU
05/27RALLY ITALIA SARDEGNA : PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing targets gravel double in Sardinia
PU
05/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Behind the Akio-Inspired GR86 Commercial Demonstrating the FR Magic
PU
05/26Toyota awards the top 47 European Retailers during an exclusive event in an Alpine cast..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34 470 B 271 B 271 B
Net income 2023 2 966 B 23 334 M 23 334 M
Net Debt 2023 18 602 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,80x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 28 622 B 225 B 225 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 084,00 JPY
Average target price 2 433,68 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.02%225 206
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.22%95 945
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-2.32%75 670
BMW AG-8.72%56 786
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.21%56 244
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.38%54 789