Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022

Both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors. We revised production plans to be more reasonably in line with recent realities and positioned the period from April to June as an "intentional pause." The production plan for April was formulated based on this approach, but due to the impact from the lockdown in Shanghai, China, production was lower than planned. Announced on 3/17Global production plan for April is approximately 750,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas) Announced on 3/17Global production plan for April is approximately 750,000 units Conditions remain unclear regarding trends for both COVID-19 and parts supplies, but we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

April 2022 Sales Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 763,708 (-11.1) 60,622 (-2.4) 11,327 (0.4) 835,657 (-10.4) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 103,143 (-16.8) 45,137 (-6.6) 3,268 (-5.6) 151,548 (-13.8) Market share 34.4 (-1.0) ― ― 50.5 (0.3) Excl. minivehicles 100,185 (-16.5) ― ― ― Market share 56.0 (-1.0) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 660,565 (-10.2) 15,485 (12.1) 8,059 (3.0) 684,109 (-9.6) Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease Consolidated Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease ToyotaConsolidated

Production Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 692,259 (-9.1) 119,549 (-0.1) 14,479 (-0.4) 826,287 (-7.7) Production inside of Japan 243,425 (-9.0) 79,246 (-3.9) 10,756 (-8.4) 333,427 (-7.8) Production outside of Japan 448,834 (-9.1) 40,303 (8.3) 3,723 (33.4) 492,860 (-7.7) Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months; Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease; Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months Consolidated Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months; Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease; Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months ToyotaConsolidated

Exports Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 167,135 (-2.7) 0 (―) 6,068 (-7.2) 173,203 (-2.8) Toyota2nd consecutive month of YOY decreaseConsolidated2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points. Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models) Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan) Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site) ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading) ◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to April 2022 Sales Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 3,120,233 (-6.0) 257,456 (-5.0) 51,947 (2.6) 3,429,636 (-5.8) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 479,014 (-17.4) 194,609 (-14.1) 18,747 (-9.5) 692,370 (-16.3) Market share 32.0 (-0.6) ― ― 46.2 (-0.2) Excl. minivehicles 467,817 (-17.5) ― ― ― Market share 50.4 (-1.4) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 2,641,219 (-3.6) 62,847 (41.5) 33,200 (10.9) 2,737,266 (-2.7)

Production Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 2,930,921 (-2.8) 487,175 (-0.1) 56,610 (4.3) 3,474,706 (-2.3) Production inside of Japan 921,082 (-13.3) 311,907 (-10.9) 42,581 (-3.4) 1,275,570 (-12.4) Production outside of Japan 2,009,839 (3.0) 175,268 (27.5) 14,029 (38.0) 2,199,136 (4.7)

Exports Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 585,046 (-7.3) 0 (―) 21,930 (-3.0) 606,976 (-7.1)

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page. This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years. Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ("Detailed data (Excel)") This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

