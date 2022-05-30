Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022

Both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.
We revised production plans to be more reasonably in line with recent realities and positioned the period from April to June as an "intentional pause." The production plan for April was formulated based on this approach, but due to the impact from the lockdown in Shanghai, China, production was lower than planned.
Announced on 3/17Global production plan for April is approximately 750,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas)
Conditions remain unclear regarding trends for both COVID-19 and parts supplies, but we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.
Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
April 2022
Sales Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide sales
763,708(-11.1)
60,622(-2.4)
11,327(0.4)
835,657(-10.4)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
103,143(-16.8)
45,137(-6.6)
3,268(-5.6)
151,548(-13.8)
Market share
34.4(-1.0)
―
―
50.5(0.3)
Excl. minivehicles
100,185(-16.5)
―
―
―
Market share
56.0(-1.0)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
660,565(-10.2)
15,485(12.1)
8,059(3.0)
684,109(-9.6)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 8th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Production Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide production
692,259(-9.1)
119,549(-0.1)
14,479(-0.4)
826,287(-7.7)
Production inside of Japan
243,425(-9.0)
79,246(-3.9)
10,756(-8.4)
333,427(-7.8)
Production outside of Japan
448,834(-9.1)
40,303(8.3)
3,723(33.4)
492,860(-7.7)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First decrease in 3 months;
Production inside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 3 months
Exports Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Exports
167,135(-2.7)
0(―)
6,068(-7.2)
173,203(-2.8)
Toyota2nd consecutive month of YOY decreaseConsolidated2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to April 2022
Sales Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide sales
3,120,233(-6.0)
257,456(-5.0)
51,947(2.6)
3,429,636(-5.8)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
479,014(-17.4)
194,609(-14.1)
18,747(-9.5)
692,370(-16.3)
Market share
32.0(-0.6)
―
―
46.2(-0.2)
Excl. minivehicles
467,817(-17.5)
―
―
―
Market share
50.4(-1.4)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
2,641,219(-3.6)
62,847(41.5)
33,200(10.9)
2,737,266(-2.7)
Production Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide production
2,930,921(-2.8)
487,175(-0.1)
56,610(4.3)
3,474,706(-2.3)
Production inside of Japan
921,082(-13.3)
311,907(-10.9)
42,581(-3.4)
1,275,570(-12.4)
Production outside of Japan
2,009,839(3.0)
175,268(27.5)
14,029(38.0)
2,199,136(4.7)
Exports Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Exports
585,046(-7.3)
0(―)
21,930(-3.0)
606,976(-7.1)
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.
This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.
