Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2022

In July, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to the impact from the global spread of COVID-19, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.
Overseas production fell below the production plan in July, mainly in China and North America. However, as a result of the efforts of our suppliers, overseas production reached a record high for July.
Announced in Junethe global production plan for July was approximately 800,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 550,000 units overseas)
The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.
Toyota City, Japan, August 30, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
July 2022
Sales Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide sales
797,179(-7.2)
63,502(5.6)
12,076(-1.0)
872,757(-6.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
104,431(-25.3)
47,137(-5.7)
3,179(-33.9)
154,747(-20.5)
Market share
29.9(-7.1)
―
―
44.3(-7.3)
Excl. minivehicles
100,980(-26.2)
―
―
―
Market share
47.1(-8.2)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
692,748(-3.6)
16,365(60.6)
8,897(20.4)
718,010(-2.5)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2months
Production Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide production
706,547(-8.6)
113,627(3.0)
15,018(11.5)
835,192(-6.9)
Production inside of Japan
221,817(-28.2)
70,313(-14.4)
10,840(-3.9)
302,970(-24.7)
Production outside of Japan
○
484,730(4.5)
43,314(53.6)
4,178(91.0)
○
532,222(7.7)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 5th consecutive month of YoY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YoY increase
Exports Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Exports
158,308(-22.1)
0(―)
5,744(-0.2)
164,052(-21.5)
Toyota5th consecutive month of YoY decreaseConsolidated5th consecutive month of YoY decrease
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show YoY percentage change. ◎: record high for a single month, ○: record high for the corresponding month
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
For January to July 2022
Sales Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide sales
5,496,199(-6.3)
424,637(-5.0)
89,732(2.1)
6,010,568(-6.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
763,965(-20.1)
316,835(-14.2)
28,120(-19.5)
1,108,920(-18.4)
Market share
31.3(-2.3)
―
―
45.5(-2.3)
Excl. minivehicles
743,989(-20.3)
―
―
―
Market share
49.6(-3.2)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
4,732,234(-3.6)
107,802(38.3)
61,612(16.5)
4,901,648(-2.7)
Production Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide production
5,068,264(-4.2)
766,352(-5.3)
100,488(7.4)
5,935,104(-4.2)
Production inside of Japan
1,493,476(-20.0)
478,974(-17.2)
74,304(-3.0)
2,046,754(-18.9)
Production outside of Japan
3,574,788(4.5)
287,378(24.4)
26,184(54.4)
3,888,350(5.9)
Exports Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Exports
968,845(-15.0)
0(―)
38,542(-0.2)
1,007,387(-14.5)
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.
This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.
