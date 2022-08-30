Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2022

In July, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to the impact from the global spread of COVID-19, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.

Overseas production fell below the production plan in July, mainly in China and North America. However, as a result of the efforts of our suppliers, overseas production reached a record high for July.

Announced in June the global production plan for July was approximately 800,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 550,000 units overseas)

The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.