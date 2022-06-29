Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05:36 29/06/2022 BST
2136.00 JPY   -1.45%
05:37aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2022
PU
05:32aToyota misses May global production target, third month of shortfall
RE
06/28New-Vehicle Sales in US to Take Hit From Inflation, Inventory Shortages in Second Quarter, Edmunds Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2022

06/29/2022 | 05:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jun. 29, 2022

Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2022

In May, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the global spread of COVID-19, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.

Production was lower than planned due to the impact from the lockdown in Shanghai, China and other factors.

Announced in MayGlobal production plan for May was approximately 700,000 units (150,000 units in Japan and 550,000 units overseas)

Conditions remain unclear regarding trends for both COVID-19 and parts supplies, however, we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.

Toyota City, Japan, June 29, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

May 2022 Sales Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 761,466(-9.4) 44,939(-15.1) 12,567(9.7) 818,972(-9.5)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 86,544(-20.9) 33,504(-20.3) 3,002(-23.7) 123,050(-20.9)
Market share 33.1(-1.2) 47.0(-1.6)
Excl. minivehicles 84,328(-20.5)
Market share 52.2(-2.5)
Sales outside of Japan 674,922(-7.7) 11,435(5.4) 9,565(27.1) 695,922(-7.1)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Production Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 634,940(94.7) 52,184(-40.7) 13,207(19.4) 700,331(-9.0)
Production inside of Japan 144,204(71.5) 28,905(-54.5) 9,948(9.2) 183,057(-33.3)
Production outside of Japan 490,736(104.6) 23,279(-4.7) 3,259(66.7) 517,274(4.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First increase in 2 months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First increase in 2 months
Exports Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 96,615(-21.0) 0(―) 5,693(25.0) 102,308(-19.4)
Toyota3rd consecutive month of YOY decreaseConsolidated3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to May 2022 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 3,881,699(-6.7) 302,395(-6.6) 64,514(3.9) 4,248,608(-6.5)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 565,558(-18.0) 228,113(-15.1) 21,749(-11.8) 815,420(-17.0)
Market share 32.1(-0.7) 46.3(-0.5)
Excl. minivehicles 552,145(-18.0)
Market share 50.7(-1.6)
Sales outside of Japan 3,316,141(-4.4) 74,282(34.4) 42,765(14.2) 3,433,188(-3.6)
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 3,565,861(-3.2) 539,359(-6.3) 69,817(6.9) 4,175,037(-3.5)
Production inside of Japan 1,065,286(-15.7) 340,812(-17.6) 52,529(-1.3) 1,458,627(-15.7)
Production outside of Japan 2,500,575(3.3) 198,547(22.6) 17,288(42.6) 2,716,410(4.7)
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 681,661(-9.5) 0(―) 27,623(1.7) 709,284(-9.1)

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ("Detailed data (Excel)")

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Factories Production sites

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:37aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2022
PU
05:32aToyota misses May global production target, third month of shortfall
RE
06/28New-Vehicle Sales in US to Take Hit From Inflation, Inventory Shortages in Second Quart..
MT
06/28Initial Vehicle Quality 'Notably' Declines in 2022 Amid COVID-19 Disruptions, JD Power ..
MT
06/28India to increase car-crash test speed to reflect faster traffic
RE
06/28Japan's Nikkei closes above key 27,000 level as energy shares rally
RE
06/27Toyota Racing's Legendary Sponsafier Program Returns for 2022 Season
AQ
06/27Exclusive-Japan pushes to remove zero-emission vehicle target from G7 statement, draft ..
RE
06/27SAFARI RALLY KENYA : Day 4GR YARIS Rally1 wins African epic with incredible 1-2-3-4 finish
PU
06/24TOYOTA MOTOR : What Akio Toyoda Looks for in a Successor
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34 934 B 256 B 210 B
Net income 2023 2 905 B 21 316 M 17 489 M
Net Debt 2023 19 064 B 140 B 115 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 29 769 B 218 B 179 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 167,50 JPY
Average target price 2 470,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.76%218 455
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.66%86 599
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.81%66 086
BMW AG-13.57%51 937
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.93%50 776
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-43.14%48 277