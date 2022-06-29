Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2022

Jun. 29, 2022 Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2022 News ReleaseProductionSalesExportsResults

In May, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the global spread of COVID-19, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors. Production was lower than planned due to the impact from the lockdown in Shanghai, China and other factors. Announced in May Global production plan for May was approximately 700,000 units (150,000 units in Japan and 550,000 units overseas) Conditions remain unclear regarding trends for both COVID-19 and parts supplies, however, we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.

Toyota City, Japan, June 29, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

May 2022 Sales Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 761,466 (-9.4) 44,939 (-15.1) 12,567 (9.7) 818,972 (-9.5) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 86,544 (-20.9) 33,504 (-20.3) 3,002 (-23.7) 123,050 (-20.9) Market share 33.1 (-1.2) ― ― 47.0 (-1.6) Excl. minivehicles 84,328 (-20.5) ― ― ― Market share 52.2 (-2.5) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 674,922 (-7.7) 11,435 (5.4) 9,565 (27.1) 695,922 (-7.1) Worldwide sales: 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease Consolidated Worldwide sales: 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 9th consecutive month of YOY decrease; Sales outside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease ToyotaConsolidated

Production Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 634,940 (94.7) 52,184 (-40.7) 13,207 (19.4) 700,331 (-9.0) Production inside of Japan 144,204 (71.5) 28,905 (-54.5) 9,948 (9.2) 183,057 (-33.3) Production outside of Japan 490,736 (104.6) 23,279 (-4.7) 3,259 (66.7) 517,274 (4.4) Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease; Production inside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease; Production outside of Japan: First increase in 2 months Consolidated Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease; Production inside of Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease; Production outside of Japan: First increase in 2 months ToyotaConsolidated

Exports Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 96,615 (-21.0) 0 (―) 5,693 (25.0) 102,308 (-19.4) Toyota3rd consecutive month of YOY decreaseConsolidated3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease

UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points. Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models) Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan) Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site) ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading) ◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to May 2022 Sales Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 3,881,699 (-6.7) 302,395 (-6.6) 64,514 (3.9) 4,248,608 (-6.5) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 565,558 (-18.0) 228,113 (-15.1) 21,749 (-11.8) 815,420 (-17.0) Market share 32.1 (-0.7) ― ― 46.3 (-0.5) Excl. minivehicles 552,145 (-18.0) ― ― ― Market share 50.7 (-1.6) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 3,316,141 (-4.4) 74,282 (34.4) 42,765 (14.2) 3,433,188 (-3.6)

Production Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 3,565,861 (-3.2) 539,359 (-6.3) 69,817 (6.9) 4,175,037 (-3.5) Production inside of Japan 1,065,286 (-15.7) 340,812 (-17.6) 52,529 (-1.3) 1,458,627 (-15.7) Production outside of Japan 2,500,575 (3.3) 198,547 (22.6) 17,288 (42.6) 2,716,410 (4.7)

Exports Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 681,661 (-9.5) 0 (―) 27,623 (1.7) 709,284 (-9.1)

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

