Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2022

07/28/2022 | 12:38am EDT
Jul. 28, 2022

Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2022

In the first half of 2022, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the global spread of COVID-19 as well as semiconductor shortages.

However, production outside of Japan exceeded that of the previous year due to increased capacity and production optimization in China and a rebound from a slump caused by the impact of COVID-19 in various countries in the previous year, particularly in Asia.

The situation remains difficult to predict due to the impact of semiconductor shortages and the spread of COVID-19, and there is the possibility that there will be a downturn in the production plan. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the supply of parts and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest possible date.

Toyota City, Japan, July 28, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

For January to June 2022 Sales Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 4,699,020(-6.1) 361,135(-6.7) 77,656(2.6) 5,137,811(-6.0)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 659,534(-19.2) 269,698(-15.5) 24,941(-17.3) 954,173(-18.1)
Market share 31.6(-1.5) 45.7(-1.5)
Excl. minivehicles 643,009(-19.3)
Market share 50.0(-2.3)
Sales outside of Japan 4,039,486(-3.6) 91,437(34.9) 52,715(15.8) 4,183,638(-2.8)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years
Production Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 4,359,239(-3.5) 652,725(-6.6) 85,470(6.7) 5,097,434(-3.8)
Production inside of Japan 1,271,659(-18.4) 408,661(-17.7) 63,464(-2.8) 1,743,784(-17.7)
Production outside of Japan 3,087,580(4.4) 244,064(20.3) 22,006(48.9) 3,353,650(5.6)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First decrease in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First decrease in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Exports Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 810,537(-13.5) 0(―) 32,798(-0.1) 843,335(-13.0)
ToyotaFirst decrease in 2 yearsConsolidatedFirst decrease in 2 years
June 2022 Sales Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 817,321(-3.2) 58,740(-6.9) 13,142(-3.0) 889,203(-3.5)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 93,976(-25.6) 41,585(-17.8) 3,192(-41.9) 138,753(-23.9)
Market share 28.6(-5.9) 42.3(-7.6)
Excl. minivehicles 90,864(-26.2)
Market share 45.9(-6.5)
Sales outside of Japan 723,345(0.7) 17,155(37.1) 9,950(23.4) 750,450(1.5)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 4th
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 4th
Production Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 793,378(-4.6) 113,366(-8.2) 15,653(5.9) 922,397(-4.9)
Production inside of Japan 206,373(-29.9) 67,849(-17.8) 10,935(-9.8) 285,157(-26.7)
Production outside of Japan 587,005(9.3) 45,517(11.3) 4,718(77.8) 637,240(9.7)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 128,876(-29.8) 0(―) 5,175(-8.9) 134,051(-29.2)
Toyota4th consecutive month of YOY decreaseConsolidated4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ("Detailed data (Excel)")

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Factories Production sites

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
