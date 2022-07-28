Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2022

In the first half of 2022, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the global spread of COVID-19 as well as semiconductor shortages.
However, production outside of Japan exceeded that of the previous year due to increased capacity and production optimization in China and a rebound from a slump caused by the impact of COVID-19 in various countries in the previous year, particularly in Asia.
The situation remains difficult to predict due to the impact of semiconductor shortages and the spread of COVID-19, and there is the possibility that there will be a downturn in the production plan. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the supply of parts and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest possible date.
Toyota City, Japan, July 28, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
For January to June 2022
Sales Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide sales
4,699,020(-6.1)
361,135(-6.7)
77,656(2.6)
5,137,811(-6.0)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
659,534(-19.2)
269,698(-15.5)
24,941(-17.3)
954,173(-18.1)
Market share
31.6(-1.5)
―
―
45.7(-1.5)
Excl. minivehicles
643,009(-19.3)
―
―
―
Market share
50.0(-2.3)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
4,039,486(-3.6)
91,437(34.9)
52,715(15.8)
4,183,638(-2.8)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First decrease in 2 years;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in 2 years;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years
Production Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide production
4,359,239(-3.5)
652,725(-6.6)
85,470(6.7)
5,097,434(-3.8)
Production inside of Japan
1,271,659(-18.4)
408,661(-17.7)
63,464(-2.8)
1,743,784(-17.7)
Production outside of Japan
◎
3,087,580(4.4)
244,064(20.3)
22,006(48.9)
◎
3,353,650(5.6)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First decrease in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First decrease in 2 years;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in 2 years;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive year of increase
Exports Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Exports
810,537(-13.5)
0(―)
32,798(-0.1)
843,335(-13.0)
ToyotaFirst decrease in 2 yearsConsolidatedFirst decrease in 2 years
June 2022
Sales Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide sales
817,321(-3.2)
58,740(-6.9)
13,142(-3.0)
889,203(-3.5)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
93,976(-25.6)
41,585(-17.8)
3,192(-41.9)
138,753(-23.9)
Market share
28.6(-5.9)
―
―
42.3(-7.6)
Excl. minivehicles
90,864(-26.2)
―
―
―
Market share
45.9(-6.5)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
○
723,345(0.7)
17,155(37.1)
9,950(23.4)
○
750,450(1.5)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 4th
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (including minivehicles): 10th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in 4th
Production Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide production
793,378(-4.6)
113,366(-8.2)
15,653(5.9)
922,397(-4.9)
Production inside of Japan
206,373(-29.9)
67,849(-17.8)
10,935(-9.8)
285,157(-26.7)
Production outside of Japan
○
587,005(9.3)
45,517(11.3)
4,718(77.8)
○
637,240(9.7)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production inside of Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease;
Production outside of Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Exports
128,876(-29.8)
0(―)
5,175(-8.9)
134,051(-29.2)
Toyota4th consecutive month of YOY decreaseConsolidated4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of "sales" varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled "Detailed data" from the top of this page.
This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.
