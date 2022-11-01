Toyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year

By Kosaku Narioka

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit fell 31% compared with the same period a year earlier due partly to higher material costs.

The Japanese automaker said that net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 434.26 billion yen ($2.92 billion). That missed the estimate of Y712.38 billion from a poll of analysts by Quick.

Second-quarter revenue increased 22% from a year earlier to Y9.218 trillion as vehicle sales rose from a year earlier thanks partly to the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Toyota said a shortage of semiconductors weighed on production and that its earnings were hit by higher costs of materials despite the positive effects of a weaker yen.

Toyota cut its forecast for group vehicle sales for the fiscal year ending March 2023. It expects group vehicle sales, including those of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., of 10.4 million units, compared with its previous projection of 10.7 million units.

The company raised its revenue projection but kept its net profit view for this fiscal year.

It expects revenue to increase 15% to Y36.000 trillion, compared with its previous forecast of a 9.9% rise, and continues to expect net profit to drop 17% to Y2.360 trillion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 0122ET