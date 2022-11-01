Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:17 2022-11-01 am EDT
2012.50 JPY   -2.28%
01:23aToyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year
DJ
01:18aToyota 1st-half net profit sags 23% to 1.17 tril. yen on rising costs
AQ
12:46aLive Now : TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year

11/01/2022 | 01:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka


Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit fell 31% compared with the same period a year earlier due partly to higher material costs.

The Japanese automaker said that net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 434.26 billion yen ($2.92 billion). That missed the estimate of Y712.38 billion from a poll of analysts by Quick.

Second-quarter revenue increased 22% from a year earlier to Y9.218 trillion as vehicle sales rose from a year earlier thanks partly to the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Toyota said a shortage of semiconductors weighed on production and that its earnings were hit by higher costs of materials despite the positive effects of a weaker yen.

Toyota cut its forecast for group vehicle sales for the fiscal year ending March 2023. It expects group vehicle sales, including those of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., of 10.4 million units, compared with its previous projection of 10.7 million units.

The company raised its revenue projection but kept its net profit view for this fiscal year.

It expects revenue to increase 15% to Y36.000 trillion, compared with its previous forecast of a 9.9% rise, and continues to expect net profit to drop 17% to Y2.360 trillion.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 0122ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINO MOTORS, LTD 1.46% 627 Delayed Quote.-34.07%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 7660 Delayed Quote.-16.65%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.28% 2012.5 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:23aToyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year
DJ
01:18aToyota 1st-half net profit sags 23% to 1.17 tril. yen on rising costs
AQ
12:46aLive Now : TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing
PU
12:38aMain events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2
AQ
12:36aToyota Motor : FY2023 2Q Financial Results Overview
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Announces FY2023 2Q Financial Results
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to the Repurchase o..
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : FY2023 2Q Financial Results (with transcripts)
PU
12:36aToyota Motor : FY2023 2Q Financial Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 342 B 245 B 245 B
Net income 2023 2 873 B 19 328 M 19 328 M
Net Debt 2023 19 967 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 28 189 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 059,50 JPY
Average target price 2 336,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.59%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.12%75 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.30%61 912
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.74%55 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.63%53 312
BMW AG-10.14%51 111