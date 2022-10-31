Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
2059.50 JPY   +1.45%
Toyota Motor : Site Map

10/31/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Site Map

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
10:42aToyota Motor : Site Map
PU
05:00aToyota Motor : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
05:00aToyota Motor : Sustainability Data Book
PU
05:00aToyota Motor : Environmental Initiatives
PU
05:00aToyota Motor : Sustainability
PU
12:48aMain events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1
AQ
10/30Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
RE
10/30Toyota Tsusho Shares Rise After Company Raises Guidance
DJ
10/30Japan's factory output falls for first time in four months as firms battle rising costs
RE
10/28October New-Vehicle Sales Seen Flat Sequentially on Affordability Concerns, TrueCar Dat..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 36 342 B 246 B 246 B
Net income 2023 2 873 B 19 472 M 19 472 M
Net Debt 2023 19 967 B 135 B 135 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,76x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 28 189 B 191 B 191 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 030,00 JPY
Average target price 2 336,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.59%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.74%75 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.89%61 912
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.74%55 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.16%53 312
BMW AG-10.09%51 111