Toyota Motor : Site Map

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 36 342 B 246 B 246 B Net income 2023 2 873 B 19 472 M 19 472 M Net Debt 2023 19 967 B 135 B 135 B P/E ratio 2023 9,76x Yield 2023 2,94% Capitalization 28 189 B 191 B 191 B EV / Sales 2023 1,33x EV / Sales 2024 1,24x Nbr of Employees 372 817 Free-Float 69,9% Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 2 030,00 JPY Average target price 2 336,84 JPY Spread / Average Target 15,1% Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2 Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -3.59% 188 355 VOLKSWAGEN AG -27.74% 75 896 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -13.89% 61 912 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -33.74% 55 194 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -36.16% 53 312 BMW AG -10.09% 51 111