Toyota Motor : Social Initiatives

Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota Group, wished for people to smile, and his desires continue to be expressed in our present-day activities: at Toyota, we do everything in our power to contribute to the creation of prosperous towns and societies, to put a smile on the faces of as many people as possible. In order to enrich the lives of communities, we are first of all contributing to society through car-manufacturing; we are also engaged in a variety of activities aimed at realizing a society in which all people can value each other and find happiness.

Topics

Toyota has been awarded Gold on the PRIDE Index 2021. The PRIDE Index was established by work with Pride, a Japanese volunteer organization that supports and develops diversity management initiatives for sexual minorities.

We consider diversity and inclusion to be a key element of our business infrastructure and are working to create a welcoming workplace where employees with diverse skills and values, regardless of gender, age, nationality, race, ethnicity, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, marital status or the presence of children, can demonstrate their abilities to the fullest and achieve self-fulfillment.

In addition, from July 2020, Toyota will apply the same internal systems (leave, benefit systems, etc.) to same-sex and common-law marriages as it does to legally recognized traditional marriages. To foster a more welcoming corporate culture, we will also continue to hold training for all employees. We have also introduced an "ally registration system" so that employees who recognize and support the needs of LGBT people can register as "allies". As of December 2021, approximately 20,000 employees had registered for this program.

* What is the "PRIDE Index" Established in 2016, this is the first index in Japan developed with the aim of "creating a workplace in Japan where LGBT people can work comfortably beyond the framework of companies and organizations". The index evaluates initiatives and awards three levels (Gold, Silver, Bronze) according to an overall score based on the following five indicators.