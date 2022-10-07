Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
1985.50 JPY   -0.73%
06:12aToyota Motor : Statement Regarding Hino Motors' Public Announcement on its Response to the Certification Misconduct Issue
PU
06:00aToyota to Recommence EV Production after Resolving Safety Concerns
MT
04:54aToyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info possibly leaked
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Statement Regarding Hino Motors' Public Announcement on its Response to the Certification Misconduct Issue

10/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct. 07, 2022

Toyota's Statement Regarding Hino Motors' Public Announcement on its Response to the Certification Misconduct Issue

We recognize that the measures for preventing reoccurrence publicly announced by Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) today are the result of the company's sincere consideration of the strict correction order from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism regarding Hino's repeated misconduct.

We believe that these measures will not produce immediate results, so Hino itself must make persistent and continuous efforts over time to be reborn as a company worthy of the trust of its stakeholders.

As Toyota, we will continue supporting Hino so that these announced measures will be effective. Specifically, we will support Hino in areas and operations where we can, including in work related to engine certification for light-duty trucks, as the company has requested. Furthermore, we will share Toyota's accumulated know-how with Hino, such as in responding to those suppliers affected by the issue.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
06:12aToyota Motor : Statement Regarding Hino Motors' Public Announcement on its Response to the..
PU
06:00aToyota to Recommence EV Production after Resolving Safety Concerns
MT
04:54aToyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info possibly leaked
RE
04:03aToyota Motor Flags Possible Leak of Customer Information
MT
04:01aImported Car Sales in South Korea Jumps 17% in September Despite Chip Shortage
MT
03:34aToyota says information on about 296,000 users of its T-Connect service leaked
RE
02:49aJapan Index Breaks Four-day Winning Streak; Mitsubishi Heavy Slides 3% as Power Unit Co..
MT
02:28aToyota truck arm Hino mulls punitive action on execs over data fraud
AQ
10/06Toyota unit Hino considers action against its executives
RE
10/06Toyota Motor : Revealing Vehicle Recycling Processes―Your Cars Live on in Different ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 341 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2023 2 881 B 19 899 M 19 899 M
Net Debt 2023 19 910 B 138 B 138 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,53x
Yield 2023 2,99%
Capitalization 27 375 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 000,00 JPY
Average target price 2 389,47 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.01%189 096
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.41%77 581
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.34%56 609
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.93%50 492
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-39.77%49 690
BMW AG-18.67%45 917