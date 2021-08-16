Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

08/16/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Aug. 16, 2021

Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires.

Announced on August 16, 2021 Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 7, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 8, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 9, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerLine workers (two males in their 20's,a male in his 30's,two males in their 40's,two males in their 50's)Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 8 and 9 and 10, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 9, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 10, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since August 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office gymnasium, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workAugust 9, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 12, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 11, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 13, 2021Last date at workAugust 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 11, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 15, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work
Announced on August 6, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hosptal in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 31, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 2, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 2, 2021Last date at workJuly 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 3, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 3, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 5, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021
Announced on August 2, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara City company dormitory in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 1, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 1, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 1, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 1, 2021Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerLine workers (a male in his 10's, a male in his 20's, two males in their 30's, a male in their 40's)Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30 and 31, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29 and 31, August 2, 2021

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
