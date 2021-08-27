Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

Aug. 27, 2021 Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites Announcement

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires.

Announced on August 27, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, two in their 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since August 21, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 27, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021

Announced on August 25, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 22, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerThree males in their 10'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22 and 23, 2021 OthersOne of the three was one of those who had been in close with the infected employee previously announced on August 23.Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 24, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021

Announced on August 23, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workOthersHe was one of those who had been in close with the infected employee previously announced on August 15.Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workAugust 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 16, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workAugust 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 16, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 22, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021

Announced on August 16, 2021 Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 7, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 8, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 9, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerLine workers (two males in their 20's, a male in his 30's, two males in their 40's, two males in their 50's) Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 8 and 9 and 10, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 9, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 10, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since August 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office gymnasium, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workAugust 9, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 12, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 11, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 13, 2021Last date at workAugust 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 11, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 15, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work

Announced on August 6, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hosptal in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 31, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 2, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 2, 2021Last date at workJuly 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 3, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 3, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 5, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021

Announced on August 2, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara City company dormitory in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 1, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 1, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 1, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 1, 2021Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerLine workers (a male in his 10's, a male in his 20's, two males in their 30's, a male in their 40's)Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30 and 31, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29 and 31, August 2, 2021