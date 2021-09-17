Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

09/17/2021
Sep. 17, 2021

Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires.

Announced on September 17, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 15, 2021Last date at workNot applicable as the staff in question is on temporary assignment outside the companyDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work
Announced on September 15, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 14, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 14, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 14, 2021Last date at workSeptember 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 14, 2021
Announced on September 13, 2021 Location, WorksiteTajimi Service Center in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 10, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 8, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerTwo on-site contractors, one in their teens and one in their twentiesAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 10, 2021Last date at workSeptember 2 and 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 10, 2021
Announced on September 10, 2021 Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 8, 2021Last date at workSeptember 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 8, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 8, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 7, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerTwo in their 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 8, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6 and 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 8, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 9, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 9, 2021Last date at workSeptember 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 8, 2021Location, WorksiteOtemachi building, Chiyoda, Tokyo,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 10, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 8, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 9, 2021Last date at workSeptember 9, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 9, 2021
Announced on September 8, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 6, 2021Last date at workSeptember 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 6, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 6, 2021Last date at workSeptember 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 6, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 6, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerTwo female members in their 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 6, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 6, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 7, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 31, 2021
Announced on September 6, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 3, 2021Last date at workSeptember 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 3, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 3, 2021Last date at workSeptember 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 3, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Female, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 4, 2021Last date at workSeptember 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 3, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hosptal in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 6, 2021Last date at workSeptember 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 6, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 6, 2021Last date at workSeptember 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 4, 2021Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Niwa District, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 6, 2021Last date at workSeptember 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 6, 2021
Announced on September 3, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 30, 2021Last date at workAugust 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerLine workers (two males in 20's and 40's)Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 30, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 1, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteMeiko center, Tokai City in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 2, 2021Last date at workAugust 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 1, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 2, 2021Last date at workAugust 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 1, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 2, 2021Last date at workAugust 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 2, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 2, 2021Last date at workAugust 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 2, 2021Last date at workSeptember 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 3, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 2, 2021Last date at workAugust 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 2, 2021
Announced on September 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 27, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 30, 2021Last date at workAugust 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 30, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 30, 2021Last date at workAugust 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteMeiko Center, Tokai City in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 31, 2021Last date at workAugust 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 31, 2021Location, WorksiteMeiko Center, Tokai City in Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 31, 2021Last date at workAugust 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 31, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 31, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 31, 2021

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
