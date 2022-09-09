Toyota Motor : Statement on an Administrative Disposition by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to Hino Motors, Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) recognizes that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has issued quite a strict administrative disposition of "Correction Order" to Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) on the grounds of various issues within the company's process and systems in relation to a series of misconducts in its engine certification application.

Toyota will continue to watch closely whether Hino can be reborn as a company worthy of the trust of its stakeholders. Toyota will also support Hino in areas and operations where it can, including assistance in work related to engine certification for light-duty trucks, which Hino has requested.