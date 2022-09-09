Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-09 am EDT
2078.50 JPY   -0.10%
02:01aAnalysis-Retail giant Aeon holding out as Japan dismantles controversial listings
RE
09/08Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
RE
09/08TOYOTA MOTOR : Announcing the opening of Fuji Motorsports Museum on Oct 7, 2022. Online Reservations for admission are now available.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Statement on an Administrative Disposition by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to Hino Motors, Ltd.

09/09/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sep. 09, 2022

Toyota's Statement on an Administrative Disposition by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to Hino Motors, Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) recognizes that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has issued quite a strict administrative disposition of "Correction Order" to Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) on the grounds of various issues within the company's process and systems in relation to a series of misconducts in its engine certification application.

Toyota will continue to watch closely whether Hino can be reborn as a company worthy of the trust of its stakeholders. Toyota will also support Hino in areas and operations where it can, including assistance in work related to engine certification for light-duty trucks, which Hino has requested.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 08:59:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:01aAnalysis-Retail giant Aeon holding out as Japan dismantles controversial listings
RE
09/08Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
RE
09/08TOYOTA MOTOR : Announcing the opening of Fuji Motorsports Museum on Oct 7, 2022. Online Re..
PU
09/08Japan Index Rallies as Q2 GDP Rises Beyond Consensus; Nippon Paper Takes Daio Paper to ..
MT
09/08Toyota, Honda and Nissan decarbonisation efforts lagging, Greenpeace study says
RE
09/07Exclusive-General Motors targets China's urban rich with luxury imports
RE
09/07TOYOTA MOTOR : Studying Science-based Benefits of Leafy Spaces
PU
09/07TOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
PU
09/07Toyota Motor Corporation Announces GR Supra Manual Transmission Now on Sale At US Toyot..
CI
09/07Desktop Metal to unveil 3D-printed sheet metal technology for cars, planes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 122 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2023 2 962 B 20 581 M 20 581 M
Net Debt 2023 19 185 B 133 B 133 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,76x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 28 477 B 198 B 198 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 080,50 JPY
Average target price 2 447,37 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.19%197 871
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.67%85 349
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.71%62 193
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.92%59 051
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.55%58 707
BMW AG-17.56%47 414