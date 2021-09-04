Toyota Motor : Stock Information

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 31 426 B 287 B 287 B Net income 2022 2 729 B 24 878 M 24 878 M Net Debt 2022 17 983 B 164 B 164 B P/E ratio 2022 10,1x Yield 2022 2,85% Capitalization 27 047 B 247 B 247 B EV / Sales 2022 1,43x EV / Sales 2023 1,38x Nbr of Employees 366 283 Free-Float 71,1% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 9 756,00 JPY Average target price 11 278,95 JPY Spread / Average Target 15,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 22.61% 246 637 VOLKSWAGEN AG 32.46% 152 916 DAIMLER AG 21.42% 89 623 GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 25.00% 73 858 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 17.24% 71 062 BMW AG 9.93% 61 423