  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/03
9756 JPY   +1.10%
03:32aTOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
PU
09/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Buys Back 13.4 Million Shares for $1.17 Billion as Part of Buyback Program Ending Sept. 30
MT
09/03TOYOTA MOTOR : (Form 6-K)
PU
Toyota Motor : Stock Information

09/04/2021 | 03:32am EDT
© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 426 B 287 B 287 B
Net income 2022 2 729 B 24 878 M 24 878 M
Net Debt 2022 17 983 B 164 B 164 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 27 047 B 247 B 247 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9 756,00 JPY
Average target price 11 278,95 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.61%246 637
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.46%152 916
DAIMLER AG21.42%89 623
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.00%73 858
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.24%71 062
BMW AG9.93%61 423