Toyota Motor : Stock Information

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 31 153 B 281 B 281 B Net income 2022 2 666 B 24 017 M 24 017 M Net Debt 2022 17 313 B 156 B 156 B P/E ratio 2022 11,0x Yield 2022 2,76% Capitalization 28 639 B 258 B 258 B EV / Sales 2022 1,48x EV / Sales 2023 1,41x Nbr of Employees 366 283 Free-Float 71,1% Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 10 330,00 JPY Average target price 11 236,84 JPY Spread / Average Target 8,78% Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 29.82% 252 924 VOLKSWAGEN AG 24.25% 137 986 DAIMLER AG 28.53% 93 053 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 25.43% 75 824 BMW AG 12.96% 61 932 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 56.77% 55 048