Toyota Motor : Stock Information

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 31 164 B 277 B 277 B Net income 2022 2 747 B 24 386 M 24 386 M Net Debt 2022 18 313 B 163 B 163 B P/E ratio 2022 10,7x Yield 2022 2,77% Capitalization 28 796 B 255 B 256 B EV / Sales 2022 1,51x EV / Sales 2023 1,36x Nbr of Employees 366 283 Free-Float 69,9% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 2 079,00 JPY Average target price 2 368,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 13,9% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 30.64% 250 606 VOLKSWAGEN AG 9.28% 124 934 DAIMLER AG 49.01% 104 177 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 39.43% 88 593 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 122.75% 79 405 GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 18.98% 69 140