  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-07 am EDT
2034.50 JPY   -0.68%
12:50pTOYOTA MOTOR : Studying Science-based Benefits of Leafy Spaces
PU
12:50pTOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
PU
12:22aDesktop Metal to unveil 3D-printed sheet metal technology for cars, planes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Stock Information

09/07/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
Stock Information
September 5, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockAugust 4, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockJuly 5, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockJune 15, 2022Notice Concerning the Disposition of Treasury Stock under the Restricted Stock Compensation PlanMay 13, 2022Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockMay 11, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockMay 11, 2022Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from SurplusMay 11, 2022Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to the Repurchase of Shares of Common StockMay 11, 2022Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Articles of IncorporationMay 11, 2022Notice Concerning Toyota's filing of Shelf Registration Statement regarding the Restricted Stock Compensation PlanApril 5, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockMarch 23, 2022Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Relating to the Repurchase of Shares of Common StockMarch 10, 2022Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockMarch 3, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockFebruary 3, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common StockJanuary 11, 2022Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common Stock

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 35 982 B 252 B 252 B
Net income 2023 2 961 B 20 720 M 20 720 M
Net Debt 2023 19 175 B 134 B 134 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,55x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 27 847 B 193 B 195 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 034,50 JPY
Average target price 2 445,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.71%196 213
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.15%86 917
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.01%60 424
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.27%58 542
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.98%56 441
BMW AG-17.71%47 039