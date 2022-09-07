Toyota Motor : Stock Information

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 35 982 B 252 B 252 B Net income 2023 2 961 B 20 720 M 20 720 M Net Debt 2023 19 175 B 134 B 134 B P/E ratio 2023 9,55x Yield 2023 2,93% Capitalization 27 847 B 193 B 195 B EV / Sales 2023 1,31x EV / Sales 2024 1,23x Nbr of Employees 372 817 Free-Float 69,7% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 2 034,50 JPY Average target price 2 445,79 JPY Spread / Average Target 20,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2 Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.71% 196 213 VOLKSWAGEN AG -16.15% 86 917 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -27.01% 60 424 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -18.27% 58 542 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -33.98% 56 441 BMW AG -17.71% 47 039