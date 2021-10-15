Toyota Motor : Stocks advance on robust earnings, inflation fears ebb for now

* Dollar near three-year high vs yen
* FTSE 100 recovers all ground lost in pandemic
* Oil prices back near multi-year highs
* Bitcoin tops $60,000
* Goldman Sachs earnings, U.S. retail sales due
* Worries about China growth simmer
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stocks advanced on Friday as
strong earnings kicked off a new results season on Wall Street
and fears that inflation will trigger earlier-than-expected
interest rate rises eased for now.
The MSCI All World Share Index was up 0.31%.
U.S. stock futures were about 0.4%
higher, with investors waiting for the latest U.S. retail sales
figures, and inflation expectations from the University of
Michigan.
Earnings from Goldman Sachs were expected to be in line with
strong results on Thursday from several of its U.S. peers which
propelled shares higher.
"The overall mood is buy the bid, there is no alternative to
equities. We have come out with this enthusiasm about earnings
coming back and optimism coming through," said Kit Juckes,
global fixed income strategist at SocGen.
In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 European shares
was up 0.3%, hitting a three-week high.
Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, with the UK
blue-chip index recovering all ground lost since the coronavirus
pandemic began in March last year, but analysts warned over
complacency in markets.
"Markets have been trying to make up their mind on whether
inflation is transitory, are supply chain disruptions are going
to translate into higher costs," said Mike Hewson, chief markets
analyst at CMC Markets.
"But this week's earnings from various companies are
assuaging some of those concerns that companies won't be able to
pass on some of these cost rises to consumers, and that's why we
are seeing the increase in risk," Hewson said.
The return of optimism will be tested by next week's
anticipated weaker growth data from China and the impact of
strengthening oil prices on consumers going into the winter
months, Hewson said.
European car registrations slumped by more than a quarter in
September, and Toyota Motor Corp said it would cut
global output in November as chip shortages and supply chain
problems continued to dog the sector.
Investors were also trying to figure out where bonds go
next.
"With no strong case for either direction and many investors
likely to be sitting on a dismal performance as major fixed
income indices are in the red year-to-date, yield volatility is
likely to remain elevated in the coming months," UniCredit told
clients in a note.
BRENT AND BITCOIN
Oil prices were at multi-year highs, a drag on growth in
energy-importing markets in north Asia, but good news for some
energy-exporting markets in Southeast Asia.
U.S. crude gained 0.9% to $82.05 a barrel, back near
Monday's seven-year high of $82.18. Brent crude rose 1%
to $84.91 per barrel, around its three-year high hit on Monday.
Bitcoin hit a six-month high of $60,000 on
Friday, approaching the record hit in April, as traders became
increasingly confident U.S. regulators would approve the launch
of an exchange-traded fund based on its futures contracts.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.2%, and was set for a 1.7% weekly gain,
which would be its best weekly performance since early
September, while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.81%, led by tech
stocks.
Analysts largely attributed the gains in Asia to the U.S.
rally.
Chinese shares rose more cautiously than elsewhere with blue
chips up 0.38% ahead of next week's growth figures.
"We expect GDP growth to slow to 4.6% year-on-year in the
third quarter from 5.6% previously, in view of persistent
weakness in consumption and services amid repeated COVID
outbreaks, and the fading of the low year-earlier base," said
Barclays analysts in a note.
In currency markets, the dollar rose again to a near three-
year high versus the yen with one dollar buying 114.32
yen, the most since late 2018.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was marginally lower on the day,
at 93.89 and set for its first weekly decline versus major peers
since the start of last month, having lost a little ground to
sterling and the euro.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was 1.5388%, slightly higher on the day, after trending
downwards this week from Tuesday's four-month high of 1.631%.
