Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Stocks advance on robust earnings, inflation fears ebb for now

10/15/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Dollar near three-year high vs yen

* FTSE 100 recovers all ground lost in pandemic

* Oil prices back near multi-year highs

* Bitcoin tops $60,000

* Goldman Sachs earnings, U.S. retail sales due

* Worries about China growth simmer

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stocks advanced on Friday as strong earnings kicked off a new results season on Wall Street and fears that inflation will trigger earlier-than-expected interest rate rises eased for now.

The MSCI All World Share Index was up 0.31%.

U.S. stock futures were about 0.4% higher, with investors waiting for the latest U.S. retail sales figures, and inflation expectations from the University of Michigan.

Earnings from Goldman Sachs were expected to be in line with strong results on Thursday from several of its U.S. peers which propelled shares higher.

"The overall mood is buy the bid, there is no alternative to equities. We have come out with this enthusiasm about earnings coming back and optimism coming through," said Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist at SocGen.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 European shares was up 0.3%, hitting a three-week high.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, with the UK blue-chip index recovering all ground lost since the coronavirus pandemic began in March last year, but analysts warned over complacency in markets.

"Markets have been trying to make up their mind on whether inflation is transitory, are supply chain disruptions are going to translate into higher costs," said Mike Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"But this week's earnings from various companies are assuaging some of those concerns that companies won't be able to pass on some of these cost rises to consumers, and that's why we are seeing the increase in risk," Hewson said.

The return of optimism will be tested by next week's anticipated weaker growth data from China and the impact of strengthening oil prices on consumers going into the winter months, Hewson said.

European car registrations slumped by more than a quarter in September, and Toyota Motor Corp said it would cut global output in November as chip shortages and supply chain problems continued to dog the sector.

Investors were also trying to figure out where bonds go next.

"With no strong case for either direction and many investors likely to be sitting on a dismal performance as major fixed income indices are in the red year-to-date, yield volatility is likely to remain elevated in the coming months," UniCredit told clients in a note.

BRENT AND BITCOIN

Oil prices were at multi-year highs, a drag on growth in energy-importing markets in north Asia, but good news for some energy-exporting markets in Southeast Asia.

U.S. crude gained 0.9% to $82.05 a barrel, back near Monday's seven-year high of $82.18. Brent crude rose 1% to $84.91 per barrel, around its three-year high hit on Monday.

Bitcoin hit a six-month high of $60,000 on Friday, approaching the record hit in April, as traders became increasingly confident U.S. regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund based on its futures contracts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.2%, and was set for a 1.7% weekly gain, which would be its best weekly performance since early September, while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.81%, led by tech stocks.

Analysts largely attributed the gains in Asia to the U.S. rally.

Chinese shares rose more cautiously than elsewhere with blue chips up 0.38% ahead of next week's growth figures.

"We expect GDP growth to slow to 4.6% year-on-year in the third quarter from 5.6% previously, in view of persistent weakness in consumption and services amid repeated COVID outbreaks, and the fading of the low year-earlier base," said Barclays analysts in a note.

In currency markets, the dollar rose again to a near three- year high versus the yen with one dollar buying 114.32 yen, the most since late 2018.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was marginally lower on the day, at 93.89 and set for its first weekly decline versus major peers since the start of last month, having lost a little ground to sterling and the euro.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 1.5388%, slightly higher on the day, after trending downwards this week from Tuesday's four-month high of 1.631%.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Susan Fenton, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
08:07aTOYOTA MOTOR : Stocks advance on robust earnings, inflation fears ebb for now
RE
08:00aToyota cuts November output but sticks to full-year goal
RE
06:42aTOYOTA MOTOR : Production Plans in November 2021, as of October 15 - Form 6-K
PU
06:34aTOYOTA MOTOR : Said to Cut November Production by 15% as Chip Shortage Persists
MT
05:14aTOYOTA MOTOR : Nippon Steel Sues Toyota, Chinese Steelmaker for Patent Infringement, Seeks..
MT
05:01aTOYOTA MOTOR : Nippon Steel sues Japan business partner Toyota over patent
AQ
04:28aTOYOTA MOTOR : cuts Nov. global output plan around 15% amid parts shortages
AQ
04:26aBOJ likely to cut growth forecast on hit from Asia factory disruptions - sources
RE
04:10aTOYOTA MOTOR : Investors park inflation fears to renew bets on stocks
RE
03:40aTOYOTA MOTOR : Forecasts Higher Production Volume in November
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 992 B 271 B 271 B
Net income 2022 2 671 B 23 355 M 23 355 M
Net Debt 2022 17 659 B 154 B 154 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 27 500 B 242 B 240 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 985,50 JPY
Average target price 2 257,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.76%242 005
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.63%140 931
DAIMLER AG44.00%103 154
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.54%83 750
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED16.17%71 995
BMW AG19.56%65 030