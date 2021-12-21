Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Strengthens BEV Lineup to Keep Offering Options for Everyone (Full Text of President Toyoda's Presentation)

12/21/2021 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Akio

To achieve these goals, we have invested in various areas for a long time.

In the area of vehicle development, in 1997, Toyota launched the Prius, the world's first mass-production hybrid electric vehicle. But in fact, our development of battery EVs had started before that.

In 1992, we established the Electric Vehicle Development Division, and we introduced the RAV4 EV to the market in 1996.

After that, in the 2000s, we demonstrated our small prototype commuter EV "e-com" in various places.

Furthermore, in 2012, we introduced the "COMS", an ultra-small EV, and the small "eQ" EV. Thus, we have long explored the potential of battery EVs.

We launched the "C+pod" and "C+walk" this year and have accelerated the development of battery EVs, including the "e-Palette", that provide people with freedom of movement in various scenes.

At the same time that we started our development of battery EVs in the early 1990s, we also began our development of fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen. In 2002, we introduced the Toyota FCHV to the market and went through various demonstrations, and in 2008, the vehicle was redesigned into the Toyota FCHV-adv.

Based on such long-term efforts, in 2014, the first-generation Mirai was finally launched.

Since then, using the technologies concerned to power other vehicles such as buses and large trucks, our fuel cell electric vehicles have also continued to evolve.

In the area of batteries, Toyota has continued to research, develop, and produce batteries in-house for many years.

In 1996, we established what is today Prime Earth EV Energy. While refining our technologies related to nickel-metal hydride batteries, we started accelerating the development of lithium-ion batteries in 2003.

Furthermore, since having established our Battery Research Division in 2008, we have been advancing research on solid-state batteries and other next-generation batteries.

Last year, we established Prime Planet Energy & Solutions to accelerate integrated efforts in the battery business.

Over the past 26 years, we have invested nearly 1 trillion yen and produced more than 19 million batteries. We believe that our accumulated experience is an asset that gives us a competitive edge.

Going forward, we will increase our new investment in batteries from the 1.5 trillion yen announced in September to 2 trillion yen, aiming to realize even more-advanced, high-quality, and affordable batteries.

When it comes to natural resources, Toyota Tsusho began conducting lithium and other surveys as early as in 2006 and has been working to secure stable sources.

And in the area of energy, Toyota Tsusho has been working to secure renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power generation for more than 30 years.

Furthermore, at manufacturing plants, we are aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 by continuously making steady improvements toward reducing energy use and by expanding the use of innovative production engineering technology.

In this diversified and uncharted era, it is important to flexibly change the type and quantity of products produced while keeping an eye on market trends.

We believe that the reduction in lead times and high-mix, low-volume production methods that we have cultivated through the Toyota Production System, along with the steady efforts of Japanese manufacturing, will enable us to be competitive going forward.

We will continue to advance initiatives in all areas together with many of our partners.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:50aTOYOTA MOTOR : Strengthens BEV Lineup to Keep Offering Options for Everyone (Full Text of ..
PU
02:02aJapan Index Ends Two-Day Losing Streak; Toyota Plans January Production Cuts
MT
01:04aThai domestic car sales dip in Nov, better outlook seen
RE
12/20Toyota Motor Reportedly to Suspend Production in Five Factories in January
MT
12/20Toyota to put production of 20,000 cars on hold in Jan.
AQ
12/19Toyota to halt production at 5 factories in January due to supply chain issues
RE
12/19Biden electric vehicle push hits setback in U.S Senate
RE
12/18Japan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment
RE
12/17Toyota Tsusho Corporation - Hiace SKD Production Starts in Kenya
AQ
12/17TOYOTA MOTOR : Team Principal Latvala Back in the Driver's Seat? A New WRC Era Begins on J..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 148 B 274 B 274 B
Net income 2022 2 737 B 24 056 M 24 056 M
Net Debt 2022 18 314 B 161 B 161 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 28 379 B 250 B 249 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 051,00 JPY
Average target price 2 381,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.88%250 228
DAIMLER AG40.27%81 374
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY29.78%78 459
FORD MOTOR COMPANY120.93%77 607
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG17.94%62 476
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%59 104