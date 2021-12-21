Toyota Motor : Strengthens BEV Lineup to Keep Offering Options for Everyone (Full Text of President Toyoda's Presentation)

Akio

To achieve these goals, we have invested in various areas for a long time.

In the area of vehicle development, in 1997, Toyota launched the Prius, the world's first mass-production hybrid electric vehicle. But in fact, our development of battery EVs had started before that.

In 1992, we established the Electric Vehicle Development Division, and we introduced the RAV4 EV to the market in 1996.

After that, in the 2000s, we demonstrated our small prototype commuter EV "e-com" in various places.

Furthermore, in 2012, we introduced the "COMS", an ultra-small EV, and the small "eQ" EV. Thus, we have long explored the potential of battery EVs.

We launched the "C+pod" and "C+walk" this year and have accelerated the development of battery EVs, including the "e-Palette", that provide people with freedom of movement in various scenes.

At the same time that we started our development of battery EVs in the early 1990s, we also began our development of fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen. In 2002, we introduced the Toyota FCHV to the market and went through various demonstrations, and in 2008, the vehicle was redesigned into the Toyota FCHV-adv.

Based on such long-term efforts, in 2014, the first-generation Mirai was finally launched.

Since then, using the technologies concerned to power other vehicles such as buses and large trucks, our fuel cell electric vehicles have also continued to evolve.

In the area of batteries, Toyota has continued to research, develop, and produce batteries in-house for many years.

In 1996, we established what is today Prime Earth EV Energy. While refining our technologies related to nickel-metal hydride batteries, we started accelerating the development of lithium-ion batteries in 2003.

Furthermore, since having established our Battery Research Division in 2008, we have been advancing research on solid-state batteries and other next-generation batteries.

Last year, we established Prime Planet Energy & Solutions to accelerate integrated efforts in the battery business.

Over the past 26 years, we have invested nearly 1 trillion yen and produced more than 19 million batteries. We believe that our accumulated experience is an asset that gives us a competitive edge.

Going forward, we will increase our new investment in batteries from the 1.5 trillion yen announced in September to 2 trillion yen, aiming to realize even more-advanced, high-quality, and affordable batteries.

When it comes to natural resources, Toyota Tsusho began conducting lithium and other surveys as early as in 2006 and has been working to secure stable sources.

And in the area of energy, Toyota Tsusho has been working to secure renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power generation for more than 30 years.

Furthermore, at manufacturing plants, we are aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 by continuously making steady improvements toward reducing energy use and by expanding the use of innovative production engineering technology.

In this diversified and uncharted era, it is important to flexibly change the type and quantity of products produced while keeping an eye on market trends.

We believe that the reduction in lead times and high-mix, low-volume production methods that we have cultivated through the Toyota Production System, along with the steady efforts of Japanese manufacturing, will enable us to be competitive going forward.

We will continue to advance initiatives in all areas together with many of our partners.