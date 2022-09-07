Toyota Motor : Studying Science-based Benefits of Leafy Spaces

That's why the team started studying the microorganisms that live symbiotically on human skin.

They applied adhesive stickers on the skin and analyzed the microbiomes that adhered. As a result, the team found significant variation in the species and quantities of skin microbiomes between individuals.

Testing the skin may also reveal whether you had been working in the office, spending a day off in the city, or enjoying the great outdoors.

This is because, according to their findings, skin microorganisms change depending on where one spends time. Strikingly, the effect of air quality was particularly prominent when they visited the rich natural environment of the traditional village Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefecture.

The research team presented their results to various academic groups, demonstrating the eye-opening possibility that coexisting with diverse bacteria may be better for our health than being germ-free, as has recently become popular.

These research outcomes came by questioning accepted wisdom and thoroughly investigating ideas that might contribute to the happiness of others. The team's stunning announcements were a breath of fresh air in academic circles.