    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
02:00 2022-09-07 am EDT
2034.50 JPY   -0.68%
TOYOTA MOTOR : Studying Science-based Benefits of Leafy Spaces
12:50pTOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
Desktop Metal to unveil 3D-printed sheet metal technology for cars, planes
Toyota Motor : Studying Science-based Benefits of Leafy Spaces

09/07/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
That's why the team started studying the microorganisms that live symbiotically on human skin.

They applied adhesive stickers on the skin and analyzed the microbiomes that adhered. As a result, the team found significant variation in the species and quantities of skin microbiomes between individuals.

Testing the skin may also reveal whether you had been working in the office, spending a day off in the city, or enjoying the great outdoors.

This is because, according to their findings, skin microorganisms change depending on where one spends time. Strikingly, the effect of air quality was particularly prominent when they visited the rich natural environment of the traditional village Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefecture.

The research team presented their results to various academic groups, demonstrating the eye-opening possibility that coexisting with diverse bacteria may be better for our health than being germ-free, as has recently become popular.

These research outcomes came by questioning accepted wisdom and thoroughly investigating ideas that might contribute to the happiness of others. The team's stunning announcements were a breath of fresh air in academic circles.

"It would be really interesting if we could create spaces that make us more immune to illness over time," says Ikeuchi with a laugh.

Every member of the research team seemed to be truly enjoying their work.

Establishing evidence-based space design will improve people's health and contribute to the happiness of all-with this conviction, their research continues.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
TOYOTA MOTOR : Studying Science-based Benefits of Leafy Spaces
Desktop Metal to unveil 3D-printed sheet metal technology for cars, planes
