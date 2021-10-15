Toyota Motor : Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French auto supplier Novares is
claiming tens of millions euros in damages from its customers
after a global shortage in semiconductor chips has forced many
carmakers to halt production and cancel orders.
Novares, which makes plastic components used in one in three
vehicles worldwide, is seeking compensation for the
cancellations that have left its stocks piling up.
"We have counted 2,000 sudden customer production halts
since the start of the year, easily one hundred with less than
48 hours' notice," Novares CEO Pierre Boulet told Reuters.
He said the company would rely on commercial talks, not
legal action, to be compensated.
The situation has been especially tense in Europe, Boulet
added, highlighting the firm "could not be responsible" for
carmakers' financial constraints.
The global chips shortage and supply chain snags have forced
carmakers still recovering from last year's coronavirus
disruptions to again pause production, as they compete for
supplies with the sprawling consumer electronics industry.
Toyota said earlier on Friday it would cut its
November production by as much as 15%, while Volkswagen's
Skoda Auto warned it "would significantly cut, or
even suspend" its production from Monday.
The automotive sector had hoped for improvement by the
fourth quarter, but issues in supplying components from Asia
could last into early 2022.
"Some of our clients are very polite, they warn us in
advance and are ready to compensate the extra costs, but some
only want a power struggle" said Boulet. "We are in a macho and
somewhat selfish world."
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sarah Morland
