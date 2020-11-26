Toyota Motor : Sustainability

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 25 573 B 245 B 245 B Net income 2021 1 345 B 12 889 M 12 889 M Net Debt 2021 16 192 B 155 B 155 B P/E ratio 2021 15,2x Yield 2021 3,05% Capitalization 20 413 B 196 B 196 B EV / Sales 2021 1,43x EV / Sales 2022 1,31x Nbr of Employees 359 542 Free-Float 62,1% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 7 891,67 JPY Last Close Price 7 301,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 28,7% Spread / Average Target 8,09% Spread / Lowest Target -24,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -5.35% 196 869 VOLKSWAGEN AG -13.56% 95 290 DAIMLER AG 16.29% 73 144 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 24.21% 65 067 BMW AG 3.09% 57 902 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -3.32% 50 584