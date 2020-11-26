Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/26
7301 JPY   -0.67%
01:23pTOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability
PU
10:25aTOYOTA MOTOR : 2021 Toyota Sienna 2021 Wins Family Green Car of the Year
AQ
12:50aJapan's export credit agency to lend $2 billion to Nissan for U.S. sales financing
RE
Toyota Motor : Sustainability

11/26/2020 | 01:23pm EST
Sustainability

Toyota considers environmental and social issues of paramount importance to improving our future society, and constantly seeks to enhance governance to build strong relationships with all our stakeholders.

  • Sustainability Policy
  • Environmental Initiatives
  • Social Initiatives
  • Governance
  • SDGs Initiatives
  • Report Library
  • SASB & GRI Content IndexTable of comparison with the SASB and GRI Sustainability Reporting Guidelines
  • TCFD Content IndexToyota disclosure content categorized as recommended by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
  • External RecognitionMain sustainability indices.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 18:22:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Japan's export credit agency to lend $2 billion to Nissan for U.S. sales financing
RE
Tesla's upcoming S&P 500 debut fuels 'crazy' trading volume
RE
TOYOTA MOTOR : Begins Sales of "Shodoku Taishi" Foot-Operated Sanitizer Stands
AQ
TOYOTA MOTOR : Begins Sales of "Shodoku Taishi" Foot-Operated Sanitizer Stands
AQ
Tesla market value crosses $500 billion in meteoric rally
RE
TOYOTA MOTOR : Begins Sales of "Shodoku Taishi" Foot-Operated Sanitizer Stands
PU
Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employees
RE
Tesla market value crosses $500 billion in meteoric rally
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 25 573 B 245 B 245 B
Net income 2021 1 345 B 12 889 M 12 889 M
Net Debt 2021 16 192 B 155 B 155 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 20 413 B 196 B 196 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 891,67 JPY
Last Close Price 7 301,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.35%196 869
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.56%95 290
DAIMLER AG16.29%73 144
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.21%65 067
BMW AG3.09%57 902
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.32%50 584
