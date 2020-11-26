Toyota Motor : Sustainability

LATEST NEWS
Nov. 26, 2020Environmental Initiatives has been updated.
Nov. 4, 2020Environmental Report 2020 has been published.
Nov. 4, 2020SASB Content Index has been published & GRI Content Index has been updated.
Nov. 4, 2020TCFD Content Index has been updated.
Oct. 16, 2020Participation in the 'Japan Platform for Migrant Workers towards Responsible and Inclusive Society'
Sep. 28, 2020Governance page has been updated.
(Initiatives for Taxation)Aug. 27, 2020The SDGs Initiatives page has been updated.
(Topics, Major Initiatives)Aug. 7, 2020Sustainability Data Book has been updated.
(Quality, Conflict Mineral, Health
and Safety,
and Diversity)
Toyota considers environmental and social issues of paramount importance to improving our future society, and constantly seeks to enhance governance to build strong relationships with all our stakeholders.
Sustainability Policy
Environmental Initiatives
Social Initiatives
Governance
SDGs Initiatives
Report Library
SASB & GRI Content IndexTable of comparison with the SASB and GRI Sustainability Reporting Guidelines
TCFD Content IndexToyota disclosure content categorized as recommended by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
External RecognitionMain sustainability indices.
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 18:22:04 UTC