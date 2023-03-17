Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
1786.00 JPY   -0.22%
03:22aBailout of Western Banks Reignites Demand for Japanese Stocks; Taisei Shares Fall 8%
MT
Toyota Motor : Sustainability

03/17/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
Sustainability
Sustainability Fundamental Policy Contribution toward Sustainable Development

We, Toyota Motor Corporation and our subsidiaries, have inherited the spirit of "Toyoda Principles" since our foundation, and have aimed to create a prosperous society through our business activities, based on "the Guiding Principles at Toyota." In 2020, based on these Principles, we compiled the "Toyota Philosophy" and set the mission of "Producing Happiness for All." We aim to be the "best company in town" that is both loved and trusted by the people.

We will contribute to the sustainable development of our society/planet by promoting sustainability, as we have, under the "Toyota Philosophy," based on the Sustainability Fundamental Policy and individual policies.

Customers

Based on our "Customer First" philosophy, we develop and provide innovative, safe, and outstanding high-quality products and services that meet a wide variety of customer demands to enrich the lives of people around the world. (Guiding Principles: 3 and 4)

We will endeavor to protect the personal information of customers and everyone else we are engaged in business with, in accordance with the letter and spirit of each country and region's privacy laws. (Guiding Principle: 1)

Employees

We respect our employees and believe that the success of our business is led by each individual's creativity and solid teamwork. We support personal growth for our employees. (Guiding Principle: 5)

We support equal employment opportunities and diversity and inclusion for our employees. We do not discriminate against them. (Guiding Principle: 5)

We strive to provide fair working conditions and to maintain a safe and healthy working environment for all our employees. (Guiding Principle: 5)

We respect and honor the human rights of people involved in our business and, in particular, do not use or tolerate any form of forced or child labor. (Guiding Principle: 5)

Through communication and dialogue with our employees, we build and share the value "Mutual Trust and Mutual Responsibility," working together for the success of our employees and the company. We recognize our employees' right to freely associate, or not to associate, complying with the laws of the countries and regions in which we operate. (Guiding Principle: 5)

Management of each company takes leadership in fostering a corporate culture and implementing policies that promote ethical behavior. (Guiding Principles: 1 and 5)

Business Partners

We respect our business partners such as suppliers and dealers and work with them through long-term relationships to realize mutual growth based on mutual trust. (Guiding Principle: 7)

Whenever we seek a new business partner, we are open to any and all candidates, regardless of nationality or scale of the company, and evaluate them based on their overall strengths. (Guiding Principle: 7)

We maintain fair and free competition in accordance with the letter and spirit of each country and region's competition laws. (Guiding Principles: 1 and 7)

Shareholders

We strive to enhance corporate value while achieving stable and long-term growth for the benefit of our shareholders. (Guiding Principle: 6)

We provide our shareholders and investors with timely and fair disclosure on our operating results, financial condition and non-financial information. (Guiding Principles: 1 and 6)

Global Society / Local Communities Environment

We aim for growth that is in harmony with the environment by seeking to minimize the environmental impact of our business operations, such as by working to reduce the effect of our vehicles and operations on climate change and biodiversity. We strive to develop, establish, and promote technologies that enable the environment and economy to coexist harmoniously, and to build close and cooperative relationships with a wide spectrum of individuals and organizations involved in environmental preservation. (Guiding Principle: 3)

Community

We implement our philosophy of respect for people by honoring the culture, customs, history, and laws of each country and region. (Guiding Principle: 2)

We constantly pursue safer, cleaner, and improved technologies that satisfy the evolving needs of society for sustainable mobility. (Guiding Principles: 3 and 4)

We do not tolerate bribery of or by any business partner, government agency, or public authority, and maintain honest and fair relationships with government agencies and public authorities. (Guiding Principle: 1)

Social Contribution

Wherever we do business, we actively promote and engage, both individually and with partners, in social contribution activities that help strengthen communities and contribute to the enrichment of society. (Guiding Principle: 2)

Toyota Philosophy

Toyota's founding spirit and its signpost in transition to a mobility company.

Learn more

Topics

Mar. 17, 2023

TMC Included in the Health & Productivity Stock Selection for the Second Time, and Recognized as a "White 500" enterprise under the Certified Health & Productivity Management Organizations Recognition Program for the Sixth Consecutive Year

In working toward "producing happiness for all," Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is committed to creating an attractive workplace where employees with wide-ranging skills and values can demonstrate their abilities to the fullest.

In line with our health-related philosophy and policy,* we promote health and productivity management in collaboration with staff in charge at each workplace, as well as affiliated companies, and make constant improvements by reviewing each measure.

In recognition of these policies and activities, in March 2023, TMC was included in the Health & Productivity Stock Selection, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This is the second time for the Company to be included in this selection, following 2021.

TMC was also recognized as a "White 500" enterprise under the Certified Health & Productivity Management Organizations Recognition Program, which METI and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi jointly implement, for the sixth consecutive year.

Based on our philosophy that the physical and mental health of our employees is the driving force behind our good performance and happiness for all employees, we will continue our efforts to further promote health and productivity management.

* Philosophy and Policy for Health and Safety
https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/esg/health-safety/

Dec. 01, 2022

Toyota awarded the Gold and Best Practice Prizes in PRIDE INDEX 2022*1

Toyota was awarded the Gold Prize in PRIDE INDEX for the second year in a row, presented by "work with Pride", one of the volunteer associations supporting the facilitation and establishment of diversity management of sexual minorities such as LGBTQ+.

In addition, Toyota also received the Best Practice Prize in PRIDE INDEX for Rainbow Match*2, one of the official games for our Softball team organized in collaboration with Toyota-city. It was evaluated as one of the opportunities for realizing and considering LGBTQ+ through sport.

We consider diversity and inclusion to be a key element of our business infrastructure and are working to create a welcoming workplace where employees with diverse skills and values, regardless of gender, age, nationality, race, ethnicity, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, marital or family status, can demonstrate their abilities to the fullest and achieve self-fulfillment.

*1

What is the "PRIDE INDEX"
Established in 2016, this is the first index in Japan developed with the aim of creating a workplace in Japan where LGBTQ+ people can work comfortably beyond the framework of companies and organizations.

The index evaluates initiatives and awards three levels (Gold, Silver, Bronze) according to an overall score based on the following five indicators.

  1. Policy
  2. Representation
  3. Inspiration
  4. Development
  5. Engagement/Empowerment
*2 Rainbow Match
We created this event to offer opportunities for realizing LGBTQ+. Each player adorned rainbow colors, and 2,300 spectators cheered for this match with rainbow-colored items and flags. In addition, a booth with posters was set up at the venue to promote LGBTQ+ awareness.

Jun. 10, 2022

Achievement of 100 Percent Renewable Electricity Introduction at the TKM Plant (India)
Rooftop Solar panels installed at the Bidadi Plant

Toyota is undertaking various global initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality at all plants by 2035.

Since FY2015, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been implementing initiatives to increase the use of renewable energy. In June 2021, TKM successfully achieved 100 percent renewable energy conversion of purchased electricity at the Bidadi Plant in Karnataka and eight on-site suppliers.

TKM signed solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) with developers of solar power and the efforts resulted in a cumulative offset of 286,794 tons of CO2emissions from 2014 to March 2022, through the use of power generated from solar panels installed at the Bidadi premises (8.2 MW) and outside the premises (18 MW).

Taking into consideration the characteristics of each region, Toyota will continue to develop technologies for carbon capture and reuse and other technologies with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality at all global plants by 2035.

Sep. 14, 2021

Initiatives for Toyota Disaster Recovery Support (TDRS) "Preparing for an unavoidable evacuation in a car" in the event of a disaster
TDRS
(TOYOTA DISASTER RECOVERY SUPPORT)

Toyota provides support for natural disasters such as torrential rains and earthquakes by dispatching employee volunteers and providing vehicles.

In recent years, in addition to evacuation centers, many people in disaster-stricken areas have been using their cars as shelters. In the Kumamoto Earthquake in 2016, about 60% of the people, including those who temporarily evacuated, evacuated in their cars.

It is expected that the use of cars will increase due to the need for dispersed evacuations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and earthquakes that might occur in the future.

However, as there is a risk of economy class syndrome and other issues associated with evacuating in a car, we are conducting activities to raise awareness for safe overnight evacuation in cars.

Toyota positions safety as a top-priority issue in accordance with its ultimate goal of reducing fatalities from traffic accidents to zero.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 17 March 2023


© Publicnow 2023
