    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:20 2022-08-05 am EDT
2117.00 JPY   +1.22%
12:21aCORRECTION : Toyota's Fiscal Q1 Profit Down 18% Amid Production Disruptions, Higher Raw Material Prices
MT
12:11aTOYOTA MOTOR : "Sustainability Data Book" (Climate-related Financial Disclosures Based on TCFD Recommendations) updated
PU
08/04Toyota's Fiscal Q1 Profit Down 18% Amid Production Disruptions, Higher Raw Material Prices
MT
Toyota Motor : "Sustainability Data Book" (Climate-related Financial Disclosures Based on TCFD Recommendations) updated

08/05/2022 | 12:11am EDT
Starting from FY2021, the Sustainability Data Book,
which has only been released annually,
is updated whenever necessary so that
the information can be disclosed in a more timely manner.

(The Environmental Report, which had been issued as a booklet dedicated to reporting Toyota's environmental initiatives, was incorporated into the Sustainability Data Book in FY2022)

Major updatesAugust 2022
  • Environment (Climate-related Financial Disclosures Based on TCFD Recommendations) p.10

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 36 208 B 272 B 272 B
Net income 2023 2 964 B 22 246 M 22 246 M
Net Debt 2023 19 331 B 145 B 145 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,58x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 28 628 B 215 B 215 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 091,50 JPY
Average target price 2 454,12 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.40%220 369
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.09%89 263
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.52%63 691
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.00%63 078
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.21%54 400
BMW AG-13.81%50 798