Toyota Motor : "Sustainability Data Book" (Climate-related Financial Disclosures Based on TCFD Recommendations) updated

Starting from FY2021, the Sustainability Data Book,
which has only been released annually,
is updated whenever necessary so that
the information can be disclosed in a more timely manner.
(The Environmental Report, which had been issued as a booklet dedicated to reporting Toyota's environmental initiatives, was incorporated into the Sustainability Data Book in FY2022)
Major updatesAugust 2022
-
Environment (Climate-related Financial Disclosures Based on TCFD Recommendations) p.10
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:10:06 UTC.