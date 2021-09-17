Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Toyota Motor : Sustainability Data Book has been updated

09/17/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Starting from FY2021, the Sustainability Data Book,
which has only been released annually,
is updated whenever necessary so that
the information can be disclosed in a more timely manner.

Major updatesSeptember 2021
  • Quality and Customer Firstp.16
  • Respect for Human Rightsp.24
  • Health and Safetyp.34
  • Diversity and Inclusionp.40
  • Human Resourcesp.48
  • Social Datap.52
  • Corporate Governancep.55
  • Risk Managementp.63
  • Compliancep.65

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 04:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 153 B 284 B 284 B
Net income 2022 2 666 B 24 262 M 24 262 M
Net Debt 2022 17 313 B 158 B 158 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 27 558 B 251 B 251 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9 940,00 JPY
Average target price 11 236,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.92%250 292
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.93%145 880
DAIMLER AG25.47%91 673
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.45%75 228
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED11.65%71 138
BMW AG15.04%63 730