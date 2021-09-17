Toyota Motor : Sustainability Data Book has been updated

Starting from FY2021, the Sustainability Data Book,
which has only been released annually,
is updated whenever necessary so that
the information can be disclosed in a more timely manner.
Major updatesSeptember 2021
-
Quality and Customer Firstp.16
-
Respect for Human Rightsp.24
-
Health and Safetyp.34
-
Diversity and Inclusionp.40
-
Human Resourcesp.48
-
Social Datap.52
-
Corporate Governancep.55
-
Risk Managementp.63
-
Compliancep.65
Disclaimer
