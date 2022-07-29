Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-29 am EDT
2137.00 JPY   +0.56%
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Governance
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Overview
PU
Toyota Motor : Sustainability Related Policies and Guidelines

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 35 596 B 265 B 265 B
Net income 2023 3 021 B 22 474 M 22 474 M
Net Debt 2023 19 331 B 144 B 144 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 29 324 B 218 B 218 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 125,00 JPY
Average target price 2 462,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.93%216 890
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.60%84 637
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.05%61 683
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-32.60%56 283
BMW AG-11.37%52 244
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.04%52 111