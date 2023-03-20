Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-20 am EDT
1767.00 JPY   -1.06%
05:51pToyota Motor : Sustainability Related Policies and Guidelines
PU
08:44aToyota Launches the C+walk S in Japan, a New Form of Walking-Assistance Mobility
AQ
03:23aJapan Stock Market Remains Jittery Despite Damage Control; Toyota Industries Plummets 11% Over Fresh Data Scandal
MT
Toyota Motor : Sustainability Related Policies and Guidelines

03/20/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 21:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 668 B 279 B 279 B
Net income 2023 2 492 B 18 953 M 18 953 M
Net Debt 2023 19 984 B 152 B 152 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 23 993 B 183 B 183 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 767,00 JPY
Average target price 2 164,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.46%183 500
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.80%78 986
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.45%74 555
BMW AG13.76%64 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.77%46 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-2.84%45 044