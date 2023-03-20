Toyota Motor : Sustainability Related Policies and Guidelines

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 36 668 B 279 B 279 B Net income 2023 2 492 B 18 953 M 18 953 M Net Debt 2023 19 984 B 152 B 152 B P/E ratio 2023 9,78x Yield 2023 3,11% Capitalization 23 993 B 183 B 183 B EV / Sales 2023 1,20x EV / Sales 2024 1,17x Nbr of Employees 372 817 Free-Float 69,9% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 1 767,00 JPY Average target price 2 164,71 JPY Spread / Average Target 22,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2 Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.46% 183 500 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 12.80% 78 986 VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.45% 74 555 BMW AG 13.76% 64 832 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.77% 46 553 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.84% 45 044