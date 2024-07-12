The GR86 came to life in 2021 through joint development with Subaru Corporation (Subaru). While sharing its base with the Subaru BRZ, the GR has proved popular with many customers as a car that delivers the unique driving feel of a GR vehicle, with intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness, linear response, and outstanding agility at the upper limits of performance.

The upgraded GR86 leverages insights gained by competing in motorsports, in which TGR continues to enter the GR86. Feedback from professional racecar drivers, who hone cars in the extreme environment of racing, has been utilized to deepen the unique driving feel of a GR vehicle. Enhancements include improved shock absorber damping characteristics and heightened electric power steering (EPS) control, modified throttle characteristics (for vehicles with a manual transmission), and an expanded engine-speed tolerance range during downshifts (for vehicles with an automatic transmission) for, among others, a better sense of contact with the ground, better steering response, and better linearity.

TGR intends to continue driving forward its initiatives for creating ever-better motorsports-bred cars.