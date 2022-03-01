Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure - Form 6-K

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure

Toyota City, Japan, March 1, 2022-Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure effective April 1, 2022, and changes to its Board of Directors and Audit and Advisory Board effective the date of its 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting as described below.

1. Changes to executive structure effective April 1

The roles of operating officers are to be reorganized and the position of executive vice president will be newly established to create a position for focusing on management perspectives with the president.

New Executive Vice President

Name

Current

Kenta Kon

Operating Officer

Masahiko Maeda

Operating Officer

Masanori Kuwata

Operating Officer

New Operating Officer

Name

Current

Yoichi Miyazaki

Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Changes in areas of responsibility for Operating Officers

* Newly appointed

Name

Current

New

Kenta Kon

Chief Financial Officer

Accounting Group (Chief Officer)

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Masahiko Maeda

Chief Technology Officer

Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)

Vehicle Development Center (President)

Executive Vice President

Chief Technology Officer

Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)

Vehicle Development Center (President)

Masanori Kuwata

Chief Planning Officer

Chief Human Resources Officer

Business Development Group

(Chief Officer)

Executive Vice President

Chief Risk Officer

Chief Compliance Officer

Chief Human Resources Officer

Koji Kobayashi

Banto**

Chief Risk Officer

Banto**
* Yoichi Miyazaki

Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Chief Competitive Officer

Business Planning & Operation (President)

**

The person responsible for overseeing the entire company and supporting management

1

2. Changes to members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Advisory Board following the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The formal appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board will be formalized after approval at the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.

New Member of the Board of Directors

Name

Current

New

Masahiko Maeda Operating Officer

Member of the Board of Directors

Operating Officer *1

*1

Concurrent operating officer

Member of the Board of Directors Resigning Post

Name

Current Title

Koji Kobayashi Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) *2
*2

Continuing operating officer

New Audit and Supervisory Board Members

Name

Current

New

George Olcott

Outside Director, JP Morgan Japanese Investment Trust plc

Outside Director, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited etc.

Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Audit and Supervisory Board Members Resigning Post

Name

Current Title

Nobuyuki Hirano Audit and supervisory board member

2

For reference: Members of the Board of Directors and members (candidates) of the Audit and Supervisory Board following the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Members of the Board of Directors

* Newly appointed

Name

Title

Takeshi Uchiyamada

Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)

Shigeru Hayakawa

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)

Akio Toyoda*1

President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)

James Kuffner*2

Member of the Board of Directors

Kenta Kon*2

Member of the Board of Directors

*Masahiko Maeda*2

Member of the Board of Directors

Ikuro Sugawara*3

Member of the Board of Directors

Sir Philip Craven*3

Member of the Board of Directors

Teiko Kudo*3

Member of the Board of Directors

*1

Concurrent operating officer (president)

*2

Concurrent operating officer

*3

External board member

Members of the Audit and Supervisory Board

* Newly appointed

Name

Title

Haruhiko Kato Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Masahide Yasuda Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Katsuyuki Ogura Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Yoko Wake Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Hiroshi Ozu Audit and Supervisory Board Member
*George Olcott Audit and Supervisory Board Member

END

3

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 11:43:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 925 B 268 B 268 B
Net income 2022 2 746 B 23 818 M 23 818 M
Net Debt 2022 16 511 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 29 522 B 256 B 256 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float -
