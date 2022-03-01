Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure - Form 6-K
TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure
Toyota City, Japan, March 1, 2022-Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure effective April 1, 2022, and changes to its Board of Directors and Audit and Advisory Board effective the date of its 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting as described below.
1. Changes to executive structure effective April 1
The roles of operating officers are to be reorganized and the position of executive vice president will be newly established to create a position for focusing on management perspectives with the president.
New Executive Vice President
Name
Current
Kenta Kon
Operating Officer
Masahiko Maeda
Operating Officer
Masanori Kuwata
Operating Officer
New Operating Officer
Name
Current
Yoichi Miyazaki
Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
Changes in areas of responsibility for Operating Officers
* Newly appointed
Name
Current
New
Kenta Kon
Chief Financial Officer
Accounting Group (Chief Officer)
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Masahiko Maeda
Chief Technology Officer
Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)
Vehicle Development Center (President)
Executive Vice President
Chief Technology Officer
Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)
Vehicle Development Center (President)
Masanori Kuwata
Chief Planning Officer
Chief Human Resources Officer
Business Development Group
(Chief Officer)
Executive Vice President
Chief Risk Officer
Chief Compliance Officer
Chief Human Resources Officer
Koji Kobayashi
Banto**
Chief Risk Officer
Banto**
* Yoichi Miyazaki
Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
Chief Competitive Officer
Business Planning & Operation (President)
**
The person responsible for overseeing the entire company and supporting management
1
2. Changes to members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Advisory Board following the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
The formal appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board will be formalized after approval at the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
New Member of the Board of Directors
Name
Current
New
Masahiko Maeda
Operating Officer
Member of the Board of Directors
Operating Officer *1
*1
Concurrent operating officer
Member of the Board of Directors Resigning Post
Name
Current Title
Koji Kobayashi
Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) *2
*2
Continuing operating officer
New Audit and Supervisory Board Members
Name
Current
New
George Olcott
Outside Director, JP Morgan Japanese Investment Trust plc
Outside Director, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited etc.
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Audit and Supervisory Board Members Resigning Post
Name
Current Title
Nobuyuki Hirano
Audit and supervisory board member
2
For reference: Members of the Board of Directors and members (candidates) of the Audit and Supervisory Board following the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Members of the Board of Directors
* Newly appointed
Name
Title
Takeshi Uchiyamada
Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Shigeru Hayakawa
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Akio Toyoda*1
President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
