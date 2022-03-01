Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure - Form 6-K

TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure Toyota City, Japan, March 1, 2022-Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure effective April 1, 2022, and changes to its Board of Directors and Audit and Advisory Board effective the date of its 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting as described below. 1. Changes to executive structure effective April 1 The roles of operating officers are to be reorganized and the position of executive vice president will be newly established to create a position for focusing on management perspectives with the president. New Executive Vice President Name Current Kenta Kon Operating Officer Masahiko Maeda Operating Officer Masanori Kuwata Operating Officer New Operating Officer Name Current Yoichi Miyazaki Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer) Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Changes in areas of responsibility for Operating Officers * Newly appointed Name Current New Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer Accounting Group (Chief Officer) Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer Masahiko Maeda Chief Technology Officer Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer) Vehicle Development Center (President) Executive Vice President Chief Technology Officer Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer) Vehicle Development Center (President) Masanori Kuwata Chief Planning Officer Chief Human Resources Officer Business Development Group (Chief Officer) Executive Vice President Chief Risk Officer Chief Compliance Officer Chief Human Resources Officer Koji Kobayashi Banto** Chief Risk Officer Banto** * Yoichi Miyazaki Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer) Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Chief Competitive Officer Business Planning & Operation (President) ** The person responsible for overseeing the entire company and supporting management 1

2. Changes to members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Advisory Board following the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting The formal appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board will be formalized after approval at the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 118th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. New Member of the Board of Directors Name Current New Masahiko Maeda Operating Officer Member of the Board of Directors Operating Officer *1 *1 Concurrent operating officer Member of the Board of Directors Resigning Post Name Current Title Koji Kobayashi Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) *2 *2 Continuing operating officer New Audit and Supervisory Board Members Name Current New George Olcott Outside Director, JP Morgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Outside Director, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited etc. Audit and Supervisory Board Member Audit and Supervisory Board Members Resigning Post Name Current Title Nobuyuki Hirano Audit and supervisory board member 2