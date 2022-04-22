Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employee

Toyota City, Japan, April 22, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure and senior professional/senior management employee as described below effective May 1, 2022.
Operating Officers resigning posts May 1, 2022
Name
Masamichi Okada
Changes in areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management May 1, 2022
Name
Current
New
Takahiro Imura
Production Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)
Tahara Plant (Plant General Manager)
Production Group (Chief Officer)
Yoshio Nakamura
Production Group
Vehicle Production Engineering Field (Senior General Manager)
Vehicle Development Center
Production Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Vehicle Development Center
