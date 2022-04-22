Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 12:46:25 am EDT
2208.00 JPY   -1.87%
12:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employee
PU
04/21Japan Index Rises on Government's Cash Handout Program; Toyota to Launch Lexus Brand Electric Vehicle
MT
04/20TOYOTA MOTOR : SDGs Initiatives
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employee

04/22/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apr. 22, 2022

TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/SeniorManagement Employee

Toyota City, Japan, April 22, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure and senior professional/senior management employee as described below effective May 1, 2022.

  1. Operating Officers resigning posts May 1, 2022
Name
Masamichi Okada
  1. Changes in areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management May 1, 2022
Name Current New
Takahiro Imura
  • Production Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
  • Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)
  • Tahara Plant (Plant General Manager)
Production Group (Chief Officer)
Yoshio Nakamura
  • Production Group
    Vehicle Production Engineering Field (Senior General Manager)
  • Vehicle Development Center
  • Production Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
  • Vehicle Development Center

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior..
PU
04/21Japan Index Rises on Government's Cash Handout Program; Toyota to Launch Lexus Brand El..
MT
04/20TOYOTA MOTOR : SDGs Initiatives
PU
04/20Toyota Invests $383 Million in US Production; Engine, casting investment across four US..
AQ
04/20Toyota to launch 1st dedicated EV for luxury Lexus brand in late 2022
AQ
04/20TOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability
PU
04/20TOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Unveils the All-New RZ, the First Pure Battery EV for Global Markets
PU
04/20Japanese shares track Wall St strength, weaker yen lifts automakers
RE
04/19Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, weak yen lifts automakers
RE
04/19Volkswagen focuses on regions to reduce supply chain vulnerability
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 949 B 241 B 241 B
Net income 2022 2 765 B 21 529 M 21 529 M
Net Debt 2022 18 457 B 144 B 144 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 31 006 B 241 B 241 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 250,00 JPY
Average target price 2 426,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.27%241 430
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.69%103 953
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-2.57%75 903
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.41%64 502
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.56%60 620
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.50%56 280