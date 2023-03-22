Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees

Mar. 22, 2023 TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees News ReleaseOrganizational and Personnel Information

Toyota City, Japan, March 22, 2023―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure and senior professional/senior management employees effective April 1, 2023. Changes to its Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members effective the date of its 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are also as described below.

Executive changes effective April 1 New Executive Fellow Name Current Takeshi Uchiyamada*1*2 Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) *1 Continuing as a Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) *2 In charge Advisor of Advanced Engineering Development for the entire Toyota Group as Executive Fellow Executive Fellow structure effective April 1 *denotes newly appointed Name Current New * Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)

Executive Fellow Mitsuru Kawai Executive Fellow (Oyaji) Executive Fellow (Oyaji) * Koji Kobayashi Operating Officer (Banto) Executive Fellow (Banto)

Chief Risk Officer

Chief Compliance Officer Shigeki Terashi Executive Fellow Executive Fellow Shigeki Tomoyama Executive Fellow

Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer) Executive Fellow

Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer) Gill A. Pratt Chief Scientist and Executive Fellow for Research

Toyota Research Institute, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer) Chief Scientist and Executive Fellow for Research

Toyota Research Institute, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer)

Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager level and above), effective April 1 New Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager) Name Current title Hiroshi Nanbu Business Planning Div. (General Manager) Changes in areas of responsibility for Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager) *denotes newly appointed Name Current New * Hiroshi Nanbu Business Planning Div. (General Manager) Parts Operations Div.

BR Value Chain Business Planning Dept.

Business Planning Div. (concurrently General Manager)

Sales & Operation Planning Div.

KD Business Planning Div.

Mobility Business Planning Div.

Changes to members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board Members following the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting The formal appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board Members will be formalized after approval at the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. New Members of the Board of Directors Name Current Title Masahiko Oshima Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., Deputy President and Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer)

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Director and Deputy President (Representative Director) Emi Osono School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University Business School, Professor Member of the Board of Directors Resigning Post Name Current Title Teiko Kudo Member of the Board of Directors New Audit and Supervisory Board Members Name Current Title Takeshi Shirane Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., Chairman of the Board (Representative Director) Catherine O'Connell CATHERINE O'CONNELL LAW, Principal Audit and Supervisory Board Members Resigning Posts Name Current Title Haruhiko Kato Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Hiroshi Ozu Audit and Supervisory Board Member New Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member Name Current Title Maoko Kikuchi MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Outside Director

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Outside Director

For reference: Members of the Board of Directors and members (candidates) of the Audit and Supervisory Board following the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Members of the Board of Directors *Newly appointed Name Title Akio Toyoda Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) * Koji Sato*1 President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) * Hiroki Nakajima*1 Member of the Board of Directors * Yoichi Miyazaki*1 Member of the Board of Directors * Simon Humphries*1 Member of the Board of Directors Ikuro Sugawara*2 Member of the Board of Directors Sir Philip Craven*2 Member of the Board of Directors * Masahiko Oshima*2 Member of the Board of Directors * Emi Osono*2 Member of the Board of Directors *1 Concurrent operating officer *2 External board member Members of the Audit and Supervisory Board *Newly appointed Name Title Masahide Yasuda Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Katsuyuki Ogura Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) * Takeshi Shirane Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time) George Olcott Audit and Supervisory Board Member Ryuji Sakai Audit and Supervisory Board Member * Catherine O'Connell Audit and Supervisory Board Member