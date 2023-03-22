Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees

Toyota City, Japan, March 22, 2023―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure and senior professional/senior management employees effective April 1, 2023. Changes to its Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members effective the date of its 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are also as described below.
Executive changes effective April 1
New Executive Fellow
Name
Current
Takeshi Uchiyamada*1*2
Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
*1
Continuing as a Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
*2
In charge Advisor of Advanced Engineering Development for the entire Toyota Group as Executive Fellow
Executive Fellow structure effective April 1
*denotes newly appointed
Name
Current
New
*
Takeshi Uchiyamada
Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Executive Fellow
Mitsuru Kawai
Executive Fellow (Oyaji)
Executive Fellow (Oyaji)
*
Koji Kobayashi
Operating Officer (Banto)
Executive Fellow (Banto)
Chief Risk Officer
Chief Compliance Officer
Shigeki Terashi
Executive Fellow
Executive Fellow
Shigeki Tomoyama
Executive Fellow
Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer)
Executive Fellow
Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer)
Gill A. Pratt
Chief Scientist and Executive Fellow for Research
Toyota Research Institute, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer)
Chief Scientist and Executive Fellow for Research
Toyota Research Institute, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer)
Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager level and above), effective April 1
New Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager)
Name
Current title
Hiroshi Nanbu
Business Planning Div. (General Manager)
Changes in areas of responsibility for Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager)
*denotes newly appointed
Name
Current
New
*
Hiroshi Nanbu
Business Planning Div. (General Manager)
Parts Operations Div.
BR Value Chain Business Planning Dept.
Business Planning Div. (concurrently General Manager)
Sales & Operation Planning Div.
KD Business Planning Div.
Mobility Business Planning Div.
Changes to members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board Members following the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
The formal appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board Members will be formalized after approval at the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
New Members of the Board of Directors
Name
Current Title
Masahiko Oshima
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., Deputy President and Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer)
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Director and Deputy President (Representative Director)
Emi Osono
School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University Business School, Professor
Member of the Board of Directors Resigning Post
Name
Current Title
Teiko Kudo
Member of the Board of Directors
New Audit and Supervisory Board Members
Name
Current Title
Takeshi Shirane
Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., Chairman of the Board (Representative Director)
Catherine O'Connell
CATHERINE O'CONNELL LAW, Principal
Audit and Supervisory Board Members Resigning Posts
Name
Current Title
Haruhiko Kato
Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Hiroshi Ozu
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
New Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Name
Current Title
Maoko Kikuchi
MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Outside Director
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Outside Director
For reference: Members of the Board of Directors and members (candidates) of the Audit and Supervisory Board following the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Members of the Board of Directors
*Newly appointed
Name
Title
Akio Toyoda
Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Shigeru Hayakawa
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
*
Koji Sato*1
President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
*
Hiroki Nakajima*1
Member of the Board of Directors
*
Yoichi Miyazaki*1
Member of the Board of Directors
*
Simon Humphries*1
Member of the Board of Directors
Ikuro Sugawara*2
Member of the Board of Directors
Sir Philip Craven*2
Member of the Board of Directors
*
Masahiko Oshima*2
Member of the Board of Directors
*
Emi Osono*2
Member of the Board of Directors
*1
Concurrent operating officer
*2
External board member
Members of the Audit and Supervisory Board
*Newly appointed
Name
Title
Masahide Yasuda
Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Katsuyuki Ogura
Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
*
Takeshi Shirane
Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
George Olcott
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Ryuji Sakai
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
*
Catherine O'Connell
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
