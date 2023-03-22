Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
1801.00 JPY   +1.92%
02:41aToyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees
PU
02:27aJapan's Nikkei jumps nearly 2% as bank fears ease; Rakuten surges
RE
03/21Japan financials lead strong Nikkei rebound; Fed looms large
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees

03/22/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mar. 22, 2023

TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees

Toyota City, Japan, March 22, 2023―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure and senior professional/senior management employees effective April 1, 2023. Changes to its Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members effective the date of its 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are also as described below.

  1. Executive changes effective April 1
New Executive Fellow
Name Current
Takeshi Uchiyamada*1*2 Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
*1 Continuing as a Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
*2 In charge Advisor of Advanced Engineering Development for the entire Toyota Group as Executive Fellow
Executive Fellow structure effective April 1
*denotes newly appointed
Name Current New
* Takeshi Uchiyamada
  • Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
  • Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
  • Executive Fellow
Mitsuru Kawai
  • Executive Fellow (Oyaji)
  • Executive Fellow (Oyaji)
* Koji Kobayashi
  • Operating Officer (Banto)
  • Executive Fellow (Banto)
  • Chief Risk Officer
  • Chief Compliance Officer
Shigeki Terashi
  • Executive Fellow
  • Executive Fellow
Shigeki Tomoyama
  • Executive Fellow
  • Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer)
  • Executive Fellow
  • Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer)
Gill A. Pratt
  • Chief Scientist and Executive Fellow for Research
  • Toyota Research Institute, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer)
  • Chief Scientist and Executive Fellow for Research
  • Toyota Research Institute, Inc. (Chief Executive Officer)
  1. Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager level and above), effective April 1
New Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager)
Name Current title
Hiroshi Nanbu Business Planning Div. (General Manager)
Changes in areas of responsibility for Senior Professional/Senior Management (Senior General Manager)
*denotes newly appointed
Name Current New
* Hiroshi Nanbu
  • Business Planning Div. (General Manager)
  • Parts Operations Div.
  • BR Value Chain Business Planning Dept.
  • Business Planning Div. (concurrently General Manager)
  • Sales & Operation Planning Div.
  • KD Business Planning Div.
  • Mobility Business Planning Div.
  1. Changes to members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board Members following the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The formal appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Board Members will be formalized after approval at the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.

New Members of the Board of Directors
Name Current Title
Masahiko Oshima
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., Deputy President and Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer)
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Director and Deputy President (Representative Director)
Emi Osono School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University Business School, Professor
Member of the Board of Directors Resigning Post
Name Current Title
Teiko Kudo Member of the Board of Directors
New Audit and Supervisory Board Members
Name Current Title
Takeshi Shirane Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., Chairman of the Board (Representative Director)
Catherine O'Connell CATHERINE O'CONNELL LAW, Principal
Audit and Supervisory Board Members Resigning Posts
Name Current Title
Haruhiko Kato Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Hiroshi Ozu Audit and Supervisory Board Member
New Substitute Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Name Current Title
Maoko Kikuchi
  • MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Outside Director
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Outside Director
For reference: Members of the Board of Directors and members (candidates) of the Audit and Supervisory Board following the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Members of the Board of Directors
*Newly appointed
Name Title
Akio Toyoda Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
* Koji Sato*1 President, Member of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
* Hiroki Nakajima*1 Member of the Board of Directors
* Yoichi Miyazaki*1 Member of the Board of Directors
* Simon Humphries*1 Member of the Board of Directors
Ikuro Sugawara*2 Member of the Board of Directors
Sir Philip Craven*2 Member of the Board of Directors
* Masahiko Oshima*2 Member of the Board of Directors
* Emi Osono*2 Member of the Board of Directors
*1 Concurrent operating officer
*2 External board member
Members of the Audit and Supervisory Board
*Newly appointed
Name Title
Masahide Yasuda Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Katsuyuki Ogura Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
* Takeshi Shirane Audit and Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
George Olcott Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Ryuji Sakai Audit and Supervisory Board Member
* Catherine O'Connell Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:41aToyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior..
PU
02:27aJapan's Nikkei jumps nearly 2% as bank fears ease; Rakuten surges
RE
03/21Japan financials lead strong Nikkei rebound; Fed looms large
RE
03/21EU Car Registrations Rose in Feb, With Electric Vehicles Gaining Market Shar..
DJ
03/20Toyota Motor : Sustainability Related Policies and Guidelines
PU
03/20Toyota Launches the C+walk S in Japan, a New Form of Walking-Assistance Mobility
AQ
03/20Japan Stock Market Remains Jittery Despite Damage Control; Toyota Industries Plummets 1..
MT
03/19Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Corolla to be Absent from Round 1 of the Super Taikyu Series at..
AQ
03/17Toyota Motor : Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Corolla to be Absent from Round 1 of the Super Taik..
PU
03/17Baidu, Pony.ai win permits to offer driverless robotaxi services in Beijing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 668 B 277 B 277 B
Net income 2023 2 492 B 18 836 M 18 836 M
Net Debt 2023 19 984 B 151 B 151 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 23 993 B 181 B 181 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 767,00 JPY
Average target price 2 164,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.51%181 379
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.79%79 238
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.81%74 973
BMW AG16.74%65 686
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.34%46 888
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.77%44 566