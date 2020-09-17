Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Motor : TRI-AD Office Wins "Creative Office Award" at 33rd Nikkei New Office Awards

09/17/2020 | 02:05am EDT

The Office Continues To Evolve In Response To Diverse Working Styles

In recent years, due to work style reforms and the impact of COVID-19, conventional ways of thinking and methods have been reviewed in terms of when and where people work and how they communicate, leading to an increased demand for flexibility and agility. With an increasing choice of work styles, the need for an office that meets the diverse needs of every employee is becoming more apparent.

Ever since its founding, TRI-AD has been advancing and promoting its IT infrastructure, mobile environments including personal IT equipment, employment systems, and in-house education and information sharing about new ways of working. Through these activities, it has created an environment where its employees can work productively and comfortably regardless of time or place. TRI-AD's office will continue to evolve in response to changes in work styles in tune with societal changes, allowing its employees to work energetically in their own way. Expecting more collaborations with partners under the new Woven Planet Holdings company structure from January 2021, TRI-AD will further promote innovation by using its office not only among its employees but also with its partners.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 25 102 B 239 B 239 B
Net income 2021 1 169 B 11 133 M 11 133 M
Net Debt 2021 15 753 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 19 751 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 63,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 786,84 JPY
Last Close Price 7 064,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.43%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.65%91 229
DAIMLER AG-6.24%58 302
BMW AG-11.53%49 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.14%45 194
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.15%44 192
