Toyota Motor : TRI-AD Office Wins "Creative Office Award" at 33rd Nikkei New Office Awards

The Office Continues To Evolve In Response To Diverse Working Styles

In recent years, due to work style reforms and the impact of COVID-19, conventional ways of thinking and methods have been reviewed in terms of when and where people work and how they communicate, leading to an increased demand for flexibility and agility. With an increasing choice of work styles, the need for an office that meets the diverse needs of every employee is becoming more apparent.

Ever since its founding, TRI-AD has been advancing and promoting its IT infrastructure, mobile environments including personal IT equipment, employment systems, and in-house education and information sharing about new ways of working. Through these activities, it has created an environment where its employees can work productively and comfortably regardless of time or place. TRI-AD's office will continue to evolve in response to changes in work styles in tune with societal changes, allowing its employees to work energetically in their own way. Expecting more collaborations with partners under the new Woven Planet Holdings company structure from January 2021, TRI-AD will further promote innovation by using its office not only among its employees but also with its partners.