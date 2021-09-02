Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Tesla's China output halted for days in August on chip shortage - Bloomberg News

09/02/2021 | 02:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc temporarily halted some operations at its Shanghai factory last month as the global shortage of semiconductors hit the electric car maker, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Part of a production line at the China plant was halted for about four days in August because of a lack of key chips, the report said. https://bloom.bg/3jBNwyE

Shortages with the availability of electronic control units caused output delays mainly for Tesla's Model Y sports utility vehicle crossover, according to the report.

Production at the Chinese factory is now back to normal, Bloomberg said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the report.

Last month, world's largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp said it would slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan following car makers worldwide in cutting production due to the months-long chip shortage.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -0.22% 734.09 Delayed Quote.4.03%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.63% 9652 End-of-day quote.21.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 31 426 B 286 B 286 B
Net income 2022 2 729 B 24 799 M 24 799 M
Net Debt 2022 17 983 B 163 B 163 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 26 888 B 244 B 244 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9 652,00 JPY
Average target price 11 278,95 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.30%244 333
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.91%147 638
DAIMLER AG22.98%90 189
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED30.08%76 729
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.94%71 149
BMW AG10.02%61 936