Toyota Motor : Tesla's China output halted for days in August on chip shortage - Bloomberg News

Part of a production line at the China plant was halted for about four days in August because of a lack of key chips, the report said. https://bloom.bg/3jBNwyE

Shortages with the availability of electronic control units caused output delays mainly for Tesla's Model Y sports utility vehicle crossover, according to the report.

Production at the Chinese factory is now back to normal, Bloomberg said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the report.

Last month, world's largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp said it would slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan following car makers worldwide in cutting production due to the months-long chip shortage.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)